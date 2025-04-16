When and how to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Practice, qualifying, race times in the U.S., Europe and Australia

Formula 1 wraps up its first tripleheader of the season with a return the the Jeddah Circuit, a track that is equal parts thrilling and dangerous.

It will be the fifth installment of the race, which started as one of the late races in the classic 2021 season before being moved up to an early season slot in 2022.

The 27-turn course features mostly high-speed corners of the course of the 3.8-mile track, one of the longest of the F1 calendar.

Since Lewis Hamilton won the controversial debut race in 2021, Red Bull has won each grand prix in Jeddah since then, including an 8-second victory for Max Verstappen last season.

The Saudi race will be a key point in the championship race, with Lando Norris holding on to a three-point advantage over teammate Oscar Piastri, whose dominant win in Bahrain last week has him bringing momentum into round five. Verstappen is eight points off of Norris, while George Russell is within striking distance, down just 14 points.

The race will follow a traditional FP1-FP2-FP3-Qualifying-Race format. The grand prix itself will be held over 50 laps on Sunday.

The weekend will be supported by Formula 2 and F1 Academy

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: TV/Streaming options in North America, Europe and Australia

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule: North America (scroll right for more time zones)

New York (Eastern Time) Chicago (Central Time) Phoenix (Mountain Time) Los Angeles (Pacific Time) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY:

9:30 a.m. FRIDAY:

8:30 a.m. FRIDAY:

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY:

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY:

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY:

3:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY:

1 p.m. FRIDAY:

12 p.m. FRIDAY:

11 a.m. FRIDAY:

10 a.m. FRIDAY:

9 a.m. FRIDAY:

7 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

1 p.m. SATURDAY 12 p.m. SATURDAY

11 a.m. SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. Race SUNDAY

1 p.m. SUNDAY

12 p.m. SUNDAY

11 a.m. SUNDAY

10 a.m. SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule: Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY:

2:30 p.m. FRIDAY:

3:30 p.m. FRIDAY:

4:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY:

6 p.m. FRIDAY:

7 p.m. FRIDAY:

8 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY:

2:30 p.m. SATURDAY:

3:30 p.m. SATURDAY:

4:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY:

6 p.m. SATURDAY:

7 p.m. SATURDAY:

8 p.m. Race SUNDAY:

6 p.m. SUNDAY:

7 p.m. SUNDAY:

8 p.m.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule: Australia