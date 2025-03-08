When did Kentucky last win the NCAA Tournament? Full list of championships

Things look a little different at Kentucky in 2024-25. For the first time since 2009, someone other than John Calipari is the head coach of the blue blood basketball school. And that person is Wildcats alum and one-time player, Mark Pope.

Pope has massive shoes to fill in the wake of Calipari's departure and decision to lead Kentucky's SEC rival, the Arkansas Razorbacks. His inaugural campaign has had its fair share of ups and downs, though how he performs in March will ultimately be the barometer for success.

As one of the country's most renowned men's college hoops programs, Kentucky is defined by its efforts in the NCAA tournament. Pope has an opportunity to kick off the post-Calipari era on a high note to Lexington, considering the Wildcats have underachieved since their last title.

When did Kentucky last win the NCAA tournament?

2012 marks the most recent Kentucky national championship. They dominated, led by freshmen standouts and the top two picks of that year's NBA draft, Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The Wildcats cruised to the Final Four, beating their first four tournament opponents by double digits. Their smallest margin of victory throughout the triumphant title run was eight points.

Kentucky prevailed over an experienced and talented Kansas group headlined by upperclassmen Thomas Robinson, Tyshawn Taylor, Elijah Johnson and Jeff Withey in the championship. Davis shot poorly for the Wildcats but made his interior presence felt on both ends of the floor in the 67-59 result. The National Player of the Year corralled 16 rebounds (four offensive), six blocks and three steals, finding other ways to make an impact beyond scoring.

How many national championships has Kentucky won?

Year Seed Region Final Result 1948 N/A East 58-42 vs. Baylor 1949 N/A East 46-36 vs. Oklahoma State 1951 N/A East 68-58 vs. Kansas City 1958 N/A Mideast 84-72 vs. Seattle 1978 N/A Mideast 94-88 vs. Duke 1996 1 Midwest 76-67 vs. Syracuse 1998 2 South 78-69 vs. Utah 2012 1 South 67-59 vs. Kansas

Only UCLA has more national championships than Kentucky. Under legendary head coach John Wooden, the Bruins won 10 of their 11 titles over 12 years from 1964-76, including seven straight from 1967-73. Kentucky has climbed the highest mountaintop eight times to contextualize how exceptional they were.

But as you can see, half of Kentucky's championships came over half a century ago. Before seeding was introduced in 1979, they thrived under famed Wildcats sideline chief Adolph Rupp, whom the program's home court is named after.

How Kentucky has performed since its last title

After being the last team standing in 2012, Kentucky shockingly missed March Madness entirely the following season. For whatever reason(s), a squad with seven RSCI top 100 players and five NBA prospects struggled despite being No. 3 in the preseason AP poll.

However, the Wildcats bounced back strong with an improbable national championship run in 2014 as a No. 8 seed, though they lost to UConn. Again, Calipari and Co. responded nicely upon a disappointing outcome, reaching the Final Four in 2015 before falling short to Wisconsin. Since then, they've endured an ongoing drought.

Kentucky has appeared in nine of the past 12 NCAA tournaments since its 2012 title and figures to make it 10 of 13 this season. But while the Wildcats have had little trouble reaching the Big Dance, they've failed to uphold the program's rich tradition of success. Big Blue Nation is accustomed to making deep runs, vying for championships, and cutting down the nets, something it hasn't experienced in over a decade.

The Wildcats haven't made it past the Round of 32 in the annual win-or-go-home competition since 2019. Despite entering as a six seed or higher in the last three tourneys, they've suffered crushing upset defeats each time. Kentucky was stunned by No. 15 Saint Peters in 2022 and No. 14 Oakland last season, presumably contributing to Calipari's downfall in Lexington.

Subsequently, Kentucky has entrusted Pope as the heir apparent to Calipari. Notably, the former played a significant role in the Wildcats' ending a near-20-year championship dry spell -- on the hardwood -- not the sidelines.

Historic moments from Kentucky’s championships

Pope wasn't just a member of Kentucky's 1996 title team. He was a co-captain of the iconic star-studded bunch featuring consensus First Team All-American Tony Delk and Antoine Walker. The 6-foot-10 senior center conducted himself with boundless energy and tenacity, specifically in practice, earning his teammates' respect and a nickname: "The Wild Thing."

Many longtime Kentucky fans presumably have the memory of Pope and the 1996 crew busing into Rupp Arena ingrained in their minds. Big Blue Nation showed up in full force to shower the Wildcats with support and watch their national championship banner get raised into the rafters.

Knowing how special this moment was in Kentucky's illustrious history, the Wildcats recreated it to introduce Pope as their head coach. The 1996 team walked out of the bus, one by one, concluded by The Wild Thing hoisting their championship trophy.

96 Kentucky > any other team in the modern era. pic.twitter.com/soq2YsX0co — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 14, 2024

Talk about an entrance. Nevertheless, Pope's grand arrival will age poorly if he doesn't lead Kentucky to a title.

Is Kentucky close to another title run?

If the betting market is any indication, Kentucky's odds of winning a title this year are quite slim. But the future is bright for the Wildcats. They have an influx of talent coming in as soon as next season, boasting the sixth-ranked 2025 recruiting class.

Kentucky is one of five schools with at least two incoming five-star freshmen. Ironically, they're keeping company with Calipari and the Razorbacks. Regardless, promising guard Jasper Johnson and budding big man Malachi Moreno are expected to be instant difference-makers for them. They, along with sophomore center Brandon Garrison and freshman Travis Perry, will usher in the next wave of Wildcats basketball.

Nonetheless, Kentucky will have its hands full in an uber-competitive SEC, which has become the nation's powerhouse hoops conference. The league is pacing to break the record for most representatives in a single NCAA tournament (12). That feat has belonged to the Big East since they sent 11 teams dancing in 2011.

Auburn, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee aren't going anywhere soon. Missouri and Georgia are trending upward. Calipari's track record suggests Arkansas will turn it around. In other words, Kentucky is no longer the SEC's unquestioned cream of the crop. Be that as it may, Pope and the Wildcats are positioned to contend moving forward.