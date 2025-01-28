When do pitchers and catchers report? Full list of report dates for all 30 teams
By Jacob Mountz
Spring Training is just around the corner with the first game scheduled for Feb. 20. Now almost behind us, this offseason has brought us much to be excited about.
On the East coast, fans of American League contenders will anxiously watch the league champions as the bat of the Martian might set the tone for the Yankees’ offense and determine if the AL crown is up for grabs after the loss of Juan Soto. Meanwhile, Mets fans will be eager to see their many young studs in action as their contributions around their new star may determine if they can compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Orioles also hold high expectations with hopes of a Jackson Holliday breakout and the major league emergence of Japanese ace Tomoyuki Sugano as Baltimore tries to compensate for the loss of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Just south of their home state, the Atlanta Braves will be running on the renewed hope of a new season after injuries derailed their 2024 campaign and will be featuring the addition of Jurickson Profar.
Across the continental United States and in the Valley of the Sun, all eyes will be on Roki Sasaki as he brings his electric repertoire against major league hitters for the first time since the 2023 WBC hoping to bring the reigning champs through a repeat season. The Diamondbacks, already in their home state, will be looking to mount another upset the likes of which they managed in 2023, only this time with Burnes as their new ace.
The Astros, after being eliminated in a sweep by the Tigers last postseason, will be looking to prove that last year was just a case of bad luck and will be featuring Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker as new additions after parting with Kyle Tucker. The Cubs, who landed Tucker, will be looking to shakeup the NL Central as their up and coming infielder, Matt Shaw, aims to make a good first impression.
There is plenty to watch this year, and it all starts on February 20 when we get our first glimpse of MLB action. But before that happens, we have one item to go through. The following is the list of dates when pitchers and catchers report for each team:
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
When do MLB pitchers and catchers report?
Grapefruit League Teams
Pitcher & catcher report dates
Atlanta Braves
Feb. 12
Baltimore Orioles
Feb. 13
Boston Red Sox
Feb. 12
Detroit Tigers
Feb. 12
Houston Astros
Feb. 13
Miami Marlins
Feb. 12
Minnesota Twins
Feb. 13
New York Mets
Feb. 12
New York Yankees
Feb. 12
Philadelphia Phillies
Feb. 12
Pittsburgh Pirates
Feb. 12
St. Louis Cardinals
Feb. 12
Tampa Bay Rays
Feb. 11
Toronto Blue Jays
Feb. 13
Washington Nationals
Feb. 12
Cactus League Teams
Pitcher & catcher report dates
Arizona Diamondbacks
Feb. 12
Oakland Athletics
Feb. 12
Chicago Cubs
Feb. 9
Chicago White Sox
Feb. 12
Cincinnati Reds
Feb. 12
Cleveland Guardians
Feb. 13
Colorado Rockies
Feb. 13
Kansas City Royals
Feb. 12
Los Angeles Angels
Feb. 12
Los Angeles Dodgers
Feb. 11
Milwuakee Brewers
Feb. 13
San Diego Padres
Feb. 12
San Francisco Giants
Feb. 12
Seattle Mariners
Feb. 13
Texas Rangers
Feb. 12