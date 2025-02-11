When does NFL free agency start? Tag period, negotiation period and dates to know
By John Buhler
Last year was last year, and this year is now. While the Philadelphia Eagles continue to bask in the glory of winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs and all 30 other NFL franchises have fully moved onto next season. We have a new champion in the league, which could lead to even more compelling storylines, both during the next campaign and in the offseason.
It is important to know that the new league year does not officially commence until the start of free agency. That is when all contracts from the previous season for players officially expire. Over the last several years, NFL free agency has taken the league by storm. It may be teams essentially looking through the bargain bins of others' discarded items, but the right additions make all the difference.
So what I want to do today is outline a few very important dates in the lead-up to the start of the next league year. Yes, the NFL Scouting Combine is set to commence in a few weeks in Indianapolis at the tail-end of February, but that is mostly about college football stars trying to catch their dream of playing in the NFL. That even is very important, but free agency is when the new league year starts.
So let's get down to brass tax and figure out when are some of the most important offseason dates.
When does NFL free agency start ahead of the 2025 NFL season?
NFL free agency officially begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12. This is when unrestricted free agents can officially sign contracts with new teams. This comes after a two-day window known as the negotiation period where soon-to-be free agents can have their representative serve as a liaison between them and NFL franchises. We start to see players sign as soon as 4:00 p.m. ET hits.
When is the deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag?
This is another important date in the offseason. By 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, NFL teams have to let the league know if they intend to use either the franchise tag or the transition tag on any of their players. Each team is afforded only one of these contractural designations each year. Around a quarter of the league ends up using either the franchise tag or the transition tag on a player annually.
When does the negotiation period start ahead of 2025 NFL free agency?
And finally, the negotiation period starts ahead of 2025 NFL free agency at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 10 and ends up Wednesday, March 12 at 3:59:59 p.m. ET. As stated above, this is when prospective free agents can have their representatives speak on their behalf about getting a new deal in place. Nothing is official during this legal tampering period, but deals could be largely done.
Overall, NFL free agency is one of my favorite events of the calendar year. It may not be as popular as the NFL Draft, or any tentpole event that takes place during the season, but free agency is a great time to whet one's appetite about the season ahead. If your favorite team has money to spend, then free agency can be a blast. If your team does not, following along with the transactions is fun as well.
Only a few weeks stand between us and the new league year from officially commencing in the NFL.