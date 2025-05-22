When and how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix: Race, qualifying, practice times & channels around the world

For what appears to be the final time — the iconic triple-header of Memorial Day racing will begin with a date in Monte-Carlo.

The Monaco Grand Prix returns for the its annual 78-lapper around the tight, hard-to-overtake streets that saw Charles Leclerc capture an iconic home win last time out.

Because of F1's massive cars and the course's little space to pass, this year's edition will feature a mandatory two pit stops in hopes of shaking up the running order. In last year's race, the top ten finished in the exact order they qualified.

F1 is set to move Monaco to a different date in June next year, and it's unclear if a new race will takes its place. The move is reportedly to improve the relentless travel that the schedule brings, but it could very well be an opening for F1 to put a more exciting race on this iconic weekend to better showcase its product. Or, if the weekend remains open, it could let F1 drivers give the Indy 500 a go.

Saturday will bring what is usually the most electric qualifying session of the year, with track position at a paramount for Sunday. Don't expect any overtaking on-track unless it rains Sunday, but there will be more intrigue with the two-stop rule.

For those hoping to log a full day of racing action - on the East Coast U.S., Monaco starts at 9 a.m. Eastern, the Indy 500 drops the green flag around 12:30 p.m., and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 gets underway around 6 p.m. In London, it'll be a 2 p.m. start in Monaco, 5:30 at Indy and 11 p.m. from Charlotte.

How to watch the Monaco GP: TV/streaming options in North America, Europe and Australia

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. FP1 and FP3 air on ESPN2 with FP2 on ESPNU. Qualifying will be on ESPN, and the grand prix will air on ABC.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Are there any support races this weekend?

Yes, there is a full slate of F3 and F2 this weekend at Monaco.

Qualifying for both feeder series takes place Friday (F3: 5 a.m. Eastern, F2: 9:10 a.m. Eastern). The sprint F3 race is the earliest session of the day Saturday (4:45 a.m. ET), while the sprint race for F2 is between F1's final practice and qualifying (8:15 a.m.).

Sunday brings both feature races; F3 goes off at 2 a.m. ET and F2 is at 3:40 a.m. ET.

When to watch the Monaco GP: NORTH AMERICA (scroll right to see more)

Eastern Time (New York, NY) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

5 a.m. SUNDAY

3 a.m.

When to watch the Monaco GP: EUROPE

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Race SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

When to watch the Monaco GP: AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

Perth, Austalia (UTC +8) Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. FRIDAY

9 p.m. FRIDAY

9:30 p.m. FRIDAY

11:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 p.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. SATURDAY

1 a.m. SATURDAY

3 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 p.m. SATURDAY

8 p.m. SATURDAY

8:30 p.m. SATURDAY

10:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 p.m. SATURDAY

11:30 p.m. SUNDAY

12 a.m. SUNDAY

2 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 p.m. SUNDAY

10:30 p.m. SUNDAY

11 p.m. MONDAY

1 a.m.

NEXT UP: Spanish Grand Prix (Next weekend, May 30 - June 1)