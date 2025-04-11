When and how to watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Practice, qualifying, race times in the U.S., Europe and Australia

Formula 1's first triple header of the season hits its middle point at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Bahrain, which was the season opener for a few years before the honor went back to Australia, will host a quick 2-leg Middle Eastern section of the calendar.

The move to two consecutive night races in the Middle East will be a welcome sight for some North American F1 fans who like getting up for some breakfast with a side of F1, but Aussie fans will have to stay up into Monday to catch racing action.

This season features only a few sprint weekends in the early portion of the schedule, with both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next week both having a normal FP1-FP2-FP3-qualifying-race schedule.

Following Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, F1 heads to Miami for a one-off American race before the European leg of the season begins in Imola.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix: TV/Streaming options in North America, Europe and Australia

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico. All other broadcast options can be found here.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule: North America

New York (Eastern Time) Chicago (Central Time) Phoenix (Mountain Time) Los Angeles (Pacific Time) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 7:30 a.m. - Friday 6:30 a.m. - Friday 5:30 a.m. - Friday 4:30 a.m. - Friday 3:30 a.m. - Friday 1:30 a.m. - Friday Full Practice 2 11 a.m. - Friday 10 a.m. - Friday 9 a.m. - Friday 8 a.m. Friday 7 a.m. - Friday 5 a.m. - Friday Full Practice 3 8:30 a.m. - Saturday 7:30 a.m. - Saturday 6:30 a.m. - Saturday 5:30 a.m. - Saturday 4:30 a.m. - Saturday 2:30 a.m. - Saturday Qualifying 12 p.m. - Saturday 11 a.m. - Saturday 10 a.m. - Saturday 9 a.m. - Saturday 8 a.m. - Saturday 6 a.m. - Saturday Grand Prix 11 a.m. - Sunday 10 a.m. - Sunday 9 a.m. - Sunday 8 a.m. - Sunday 7 a.m. - Saturday 5 a.m. - Sunday

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule: Europe

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) FP1 12:30 p.m. - Friday 1:30 p.m. - Friday FP2 4 p.m. - Friday 5 p.m. - Friday FP3 1:30 p.m. - Saturday 2:30 p.m. - Saturday Qualifying 5 p.m. - Saturday 6 p.m. - Saturday Grand Prix 4 p.m. - Sunday 5 p.m. - Sunday

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule: Australia