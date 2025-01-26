When is the last time the Commanders won the Super Bowl? Full list of titles, NFC championships
To say that the NFC Championship Game and the precipice of the Super Bowl is unfamiliar territory for the Washington Commanders is simultaneously false and true. On the one hand, it's been decades since we've seen this franchise in this big type of spot in the postseason. Prior to that, however, this was an organization that seemingly consistently found itself in the Super Bowl mix.
Of course, the majority of Washington's postseason success came before the name change that many fans are still not a fan of. But boy did they ever have success over that run. The franchise has three Super Bowl titles to its credit while now having hope that Jayden Daniels and the 2024-25 Commanders can be the next in the lineage of champions in Washington.
Since it has been so long, though, many younger Washington fans and NFL fans alike are asking the same question? How long as it actually been since the now-Commanders won or even made the Super Bowl?
When is the last time the Washington Commanders won the Super Bowl?
Washington last won the Super Bowl 33 years ago at the conclusion of the 1991-92 season, which was Super Bowl XXVI.
After dispatching the Falcons and Lions easily to make their way through the NFC with a combined score of 65-17, Washington, then led by all-time great Joe Gibbs, came up against Mark Levy's Bills in the big game. The now-Commanders were seven-point favorites in the game but continued their run of postseason dominance behind eventual Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien to hoist the Lombardi Trophy with a 37-24 victory. As they say, good teams win, the great ones cover.
While Rypien, Ricky Ervins, Gary Clark and Art Monk were the stars for Washington in the victory, though, it was a stellar defensive effort that might be the unsung hero. The defense held Thurman Thomas to a dismal 13 yards on 10 carries while forcing Jim Kelly to throw four interceptions while also having to pass 58 times in Buffalo's loss.
When was the last Super Bowl the Washington Commanders made it to? Full list of Super Bowl appearances and results
The last time that Washington made it to the Super Bowl was also the last time they won it in the 1991-92 season and Super Bowl XXVI. That victory over the Bills coincided with the last time that the now-Commanders were even that close to the Lombardi Trophy. But prior to this 30-year gap, they've been plenty of times. Let's take a look at their full list of appearances and results.
Years (Super Bowl #)
Matchup
Result and Final Score
1972-73 (Super Bowl VII)
Washington vs. Dolphins
Loss, 14-7
1982-83 (Super Bowl XVII)
Washington vs. Dolphins
Win, 27-17
1983-84 (Super Bowl XVIII)
Washington vs. Raiders
Loss, 38-9
1987-88 (Super Bowl XXII)
Washington vs. Broncos
Win, 42-10
1991-92 (Super Bowl XXVI)
Washington vs. Bills
Win, 37-24
Washington has a 3-2 career record in the Super Bowl, which ain't too shabby at all. However, predating the Super Bowl's inception, the franchise captured two NFL Championships and made a total of six appearances in the league's championship affair prior to the AFL-NFL merger. That stretch notably included one of the worst championship game blowouts, which Washington was on the wrong side of, losing 73-0 to the Bears in 1940.
Full list of Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game appearances and results
Much like with the Super Bowls, the last time Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game was also in 1991, meaning that it's been quite a while. Unfortunately for the fans over the past three decades, they've had to quit something they were regularly accustomed to pretty much cold turkey, which speaks to the fervor around the team in the 2024-25 season. With that, here are all of the times that Washington has made the NFC Championship Game and how those outings played out.
Years
Matchup
Result and Final Score
1972-73
Washington vs. Cowboys
Win, 26-3
1982-83
Washington vs. Cowboys
Win, 31-17
1983-84
Washington vs. 49ers
Win, 24-21
1986-87
Washington vs. Bears
Loss, 27-13
1987-88
Washington vs. Vikings
Win, 17-10
1991-92
Washington vs. Lions
Win, 41-10
While it's only six total appearances in the NFC Championship Game for the Washington franchise in its history, they have produced a stellar record in those matchups at 5-1 all time. That is to say, history tells us that this team getting to the conference title matchup is a good harbinger that they'll also be on the field come Super Bowl Sunday.
Having said that, this run in the 2024-25 campaign has been unlike anything we've seen in quite some time from the now-Commanders. As mentioned, this is the first time that the franchise even made the Divisional Round of the playoffs since 2005 and obviously their first NFC Championship Game in 30+ years.