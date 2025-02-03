When is the first matchup between Luka Doncic's Lakers and Anthony Davis’ Mavericks?
Ever since Luka Doncic became a Los Angeles Laker late Saturday night, NBA fans have had one burning question: when do they play the Dallas Mavericks?
The Mavericks sent shockwaves across the league by trading away Doncic — the face of their franchise — for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick. While some analysts believe Dallas won the trade, many are still in disbelief that Los Angeles pulled it off in the first place.
Fans won’t have to wait long for the highly anticipated matchup.
Next Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup after Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade
The Lakers and Mavericks are set to face off on Feb 25 in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET. Fortunately for fans, the game will be nationally televised on TNT, with projections suggesting it could become the most-watched NBA game of the 2024-2025 season. Currently, that title belongs to the Lakers vs. Warriors Christmas Day game, which peaked at 8.32 million viewers.
LeBron James has long been one of the league’s biggest television draws, but this time, both Doncic and Davis will take center stage against their former teams in what promises to be a must-watch showdown. Doncic, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury, is rumored to be targeting a return before the All-Star break — meaning he could be fully healthy in time for this marquee matchup.
The last meeting between these two teams ended in a dominant 118-97 victory for the Mavericks, despite missing both Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Davis finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in that game, shooting 7-18 from the field. This time around, he’ll go head-to-head with LeBron James for the first time since February 2019 — a stark reminder of how much the NBA landscape has changed since then.
With emotions running high, both teams eager to prove they won the trade, and the entire basketball world watching, this game has all the makings of an instant classic.