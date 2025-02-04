When is the NBA Trade Deadline? Day, time and rules for NBA teams
By Quinn Everts
We've definitely already witnessed the wildest trade of the NBA season, as Luka Doncic was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last weekend... we also probably already witnessed the second wildest trade of this deadline season as De'Aaron Fox was sent to San Antonio while Zach LaVine heads West to Sacramento.
But that doesn't mean the next few days won't still be stuffed full of NBA trades, as we rapidly approach the NBA trade deadline.
When is the NBA trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, February 6th at 3:00 PM EST.
FanSided will keep you updated on all the news surrounding the NBA trade deadline, including instant reactions to all trades on deadline day.
Can teams make trades after the deadline?
While teams can't actually make trades after the deadline, that does not mean that news of trades won't come out after 3 PM sharp. As long as trades have been agreed to by 3 on the dot, they can be reported after then. There are usually a few smaller deals that get reported between 3 and 3:15.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
How many trades will happen on Thursday?
That remains to be seen — but probably a lot. There are usually between 20 and 30 deals on deadline day, ranging from minimally impactful all the way to league-changing. With the new CBA changing things, there may be fewer this year than in year's past, but with how crazy things have already gotten, all bets are off.
Again, we've already seen the biggest "league-changing" deal this year, but with Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton and other difference-makers still reportedly available, there's still plenty of intrigue at this year's deadline.