IndyCar has a new broadcast partner and big viewership numbers. Now they're hoping to bring some new fans with them the rest of the season.

IndyCar netted its biggest Indy 500 viewership number in 17 years this weekend -- over 7 million on FOX, the first year the network has carried the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

That's great news for a series that has struggled to do well in any of its other races in recent years. Not even a million watched the 2025 edition of their race at Barber Motorsports Park last month.

So those big Indy 500 numbers could bode well for bringing a good crop of new racing fans to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the series next race.

If you're one of those new fans, welcome! You may be wondering how or when to tune in for the rest of the season, and what to look for.

Here's what to know:

When and where is the next IndyCar race?

The next race comes on the streets of Detroit, Michigan, exactly a week from the Indy 500!

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix goes green on Sunday, June 1, with qualifying the day before on Saturday, May 31.

This will be the third edition of the Detroit GP on the still relatively new, narrow and chaotic Downtown layout.

Coverage on many networks will start at 30 minutes past, but the green flag isn't until about 20 minutes later.

Where to watch the Detroit Grand Prix

In the U.S., all IndyCar races air live on FOX. Qualifying session usually air on FS1 or FS2.

North/Central/South America

U.S.: FOX

CANADA: TSN, TSN+

MEXICO: ESPN

BRAZIL: Cultura

ALL OTHER COUNTRIES: ESPN or IndyCar LIVE



Europe

UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND, NORTHERN IRELAND: Sky Sports

GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND: Sky Sports or MotorVision+

ITALY: Sky

FRANCE, MONACO: Canal+

SWEDEN, DENMARK, NORWAY, FINLAND, ICELAND, ESTONIA, LATVIA, LITHUANIA: Viaplay

HUNGARY: Arena4

NETHERLANDS: Ziggo Sport

PORTUGAL: Sport TV

SPAIN, ANDORRA: Movistar+

BELGIUM: Voo Sport

OTHERS: Likely on IndyCar LIVE

Oceania

AUSTRALIA: Stan Sport

NEW ZEALAND: SkySport

Not seeing your country? Check here.

When to watch the Detroit Grand Prix: North America

Time Zone Start time Eastern Time (UTC -4) 12:50 p.m. Central Time (UTC -5) 11:50 a.m. Mountain Time (UTC -6) 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time (UTC -7) 9:50 a.m. Alaskan Time (UTC -8) 8:50 a.m. Hawaiian Time (UTC -10) 6:50 a.m.

When to watch the Detroit Grand Prix: South America

Location/Time Zone Start time Sao Paulo, Brazil (UTC -3) 1:50 p.m. Western Brazil, Chile, Venezuela (UTC -4) 12:50 p.m. Colombia, Peru (UTC -5) 11:50 a.m.

When to watch the Detroit Grand Prix: Europe

Location/Time Zone Start time England, Ireland (UTC +1) 5:50 p.m. Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) 6:50 p.m. Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) 7:50 p.m.

When to watch the Detroit Grand Prix: Oceania

Location/Time Zone Start time Perth, Australia (UTC +8) MONDAY: 12:50 a.m. Adelaide, Australia (UTC +9:30) MONDAY: 2:20 a.m. Sydney, Australia (UTC +10) MONDAY: 2:50 a.m. Auckland, New Zealand (UTC +12) MONDAY: 4:50 a.m.

What races are left on the IndyCar schedule?