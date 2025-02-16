When was the last time United States defeated Canada in best-on-best hockey?
By Austen Bundy
Team USA defeated Team Canada 3-1 in both team's second match at the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday night. It was an incredible effort by the Stars and Stripes to overcome a physical showing by the Canadians in their first best-on-best meeting since the 2016 World Cup.
In fact, the American victory broke a 15-year losing streak against Canada in best-on-best competition. Team USA won 5-3 in the group stage of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Canada also saw its 17-game winning streak in all best-on-best competition dating back to those same Winter Games.
"This was a special one... to put this jersey on... it's what dreams are made of," Team USA forward Dylan Larkin told Sports Net post game. The Detroit Red Wings star scored the game-winning goal in the second period.
Heated USA-Canada rivalry boils over and translates to massive 4 Nations Face-Off victory
The big win for Team USA started with multiple bouts of fisticuffs between the players. Both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves to fight Canadian opponents just a few seconds into the first period. A third fight in nine seconds was also initiated between J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko, sending six players to the penalty box before the game could truly get underway.
It just re-hashed old bitter feelings between the two countries, enflamed by the geopolitics of the modern day. Canada captain Sidney Crosby's overtime gold medal-clinching goal at the 2010 Olympics is still a fresh wound in many USA hockey fans and players.
Team USA's second regulation victory of the tournament automatically qualifies it for the championship game on Thursday (Feb. 20). The Americans still must play Team Sweden on Monday but they'll more than likely be getting a rematch in Boston with their neighbors up North for the chance at winning the country's first best-on-best tournament since 1996.