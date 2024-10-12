When's the last time the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series?
With a couple powerful swings of the bat, the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to shut out the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday night in LA. The Dodgers bullpen used four arms and allowed two hits combined, ending the Padres’ playoff run in the NLDS.
The Dodgers have been one of baseball’s most consistent and dominant teams as of late. The made the MLB postseason each of the last 12 seasons. During that run, the Dodgers have won 100-plus games in the regular season five times and won at least 90 games in every game except for 2020’s shortened season due to COVID.
With the win, the Dodgers are playing in the NLCS for the first time since 2021. They were eliminated in the NLDS the last two seasons. This season, the Dodgers were two wins shy of its fourth-straight 100-plus win season.
The Dodgers have been robbed of an NLCS appearance the last two seasons and are looking to win their second World Series this decade. And it won’t be an easy one with the hot bats of the New York Mets making the cross country trip to Los Angeles.
As dominant as the Dodgers have been the last 12 seasons, when was the last time they won the World Series? It wasn’t that long ago, they had an abbreviated season and they won in their third appearance in four years.
How long has it been since the LA Dodgers won a World Series championship?
Four. Long. Years.
I guess for what it’s worth, the Dodgers needed three appearances in a four-year stretch to finally win the World Series title, but they did it back in 2020. They defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games, winning the final two games of the series.
The previous two appearances in 2017 and 2018, the Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox in five games in 2018 and lost to Houston Astros in seven games the year before that.
When the Dodgers last won the World Series, the world was going through a pandemic with COVID-19 changing life as we know it now. I’m sure the Dodgers would love to win this year if nothing more, to have a proper celebration.
In 2020, Corey Seager was named the World Series MVP and was named the NLCS MVP. Seager played one more season in LA before going to the Texas Rangers. He ended up winning a World Series with the Rangers last year.
The Dodgers are a series win away from playing for yet another World Series. After coming up short each of the last three seasons, this has to be their year, right?