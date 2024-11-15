When was Mike Tyson's last fight before Jake Paul?
By Quinn Everts
We finally made it, folks. The day is here. It's time for Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul, the fight we've all been waiting for. Right?
Whether or not you've actually been looking forward to this fight, you can't deny that it's a fascinating matchup. In one corner is perhaps the most dominant boxer of the last 50 years coming out of retirement. In the other corner is... a YouTuber.
To be fair, Jake Paul has genuinely turned himself into what appears to be a pretty good boxer — he's 10-1 in his career — but he's now facing a boxer who had more success than most other athletes of his time, albeit far, far beyond his athletic prime.
When was the last time the 58 year-old Mike Tyson hopped in the ring?
When was Mike Tyson's last fight?
Well, it depends on what you mean by "fight." If you mean a professional fight, then Tyson hasn't fought since June 11, 2005 against Kevin McBride, a fight Tyson lost by RTD in the sixth round. Tyson retired professionally after this fight, saying that "I'm not going to fight again. I haven't got the fighting guts or the heart anymore."
Tyson did fight again — just not professionally. Since losing to McBride, Tyson has fought twice: against Corey Sanders in 2006 and against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Facing off against Jake Paul will be Tyson's first fight in nearly four years, and only his third since retiring in 2005.
Now 58 years old, Tyson is literally more than twice Paul's age of 27. No matter the result, this will be one of the strangest boxing matches anyone has watched in a long time.
When was Jake Paul's last fight?
Tyson's opponent, Jake Paul, has been active in the boxing circuit since Tyson's last fight. In fact, Jake Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson's fight with Roy Jones Jr.
But since that night — which was Tyson's most recent fight — Paul has fought nine more times, with his only loss among those fights coming to Tommy Fury in 2023.
Paul's last fight came earlier this year, on July 20, 2024, against MMA fighter Mike Perry. The fight went six rounds and ended with Paul knocking out Perry.