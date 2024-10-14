When was the last time the New York Mets won the World Series?
The 2024 New York Mets have made it to the NLCS, marking the first time that this franchise has found its way to the Championship Series in nearly a decade. In 2015, the Mets made it all the way to the World Series before losing in five games to Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals.
This season's Mets team has the opportunity to defy the doubters and return to the World Series. All that stands between them is Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. But simply making the World Series isn't the goal. Winning the World Series is.
And that begs the question: When did the New York Mets last win the biggest title in baseball?
When was the last time the Mets won the World Series?
The last time the Mets won the World Series was in 1986, nearly four decades ago, when the 108-54 Mets topped the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling seven game series. This team was led by a 24-year-old Darryl Strawberry, a 21-year-old Dwight Gooden and a plethora of veteran bats.
Gooden, Ron Darling and Bob Ojeda paced the pitching staff, all tossing at least 215 innings while holding ERAs under 3.00. But it was the 33-year-old infielder, Ray Knight, who would shine the brightest on the biggest stage, bringing home the 1986 World Series MVP.
Knight slashed .391/.440/.565 with a home run, a double and five RBIs in the series. What's more: Knight's home run would come in the bottom of the seventh in a 3-3 Game 7, giving the Mets the lead that would ultimately win them their second World Series ever.
Then vs. now: The last time the Mets won a World Series
To add a little perspective, let's look at how different things were 37 years ago in 1986 when the Mets last won the World Series. First of all, I wasn't alive. Ronald Reagan was the President of the United States, and the unfortunate explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger was one of the biggest events to occur.
Although they were toddlers at the time, Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman were the only two current Mets players who were alive to see it. And Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, was about 7 years old at the time.
Since then, the Mets have made the postseason eight different times, winning the division three of those eight playoff berths. And since winning the World Series last, the Mets have an overall record of 3022-2961 while scoring 26,442 runs and allowing 25,659 runs.
The 2024 Mets have a chance to end this 37 year World Series drought. They just need to get past the Dodgers and the winner of the AL pennant to claim the third World Series title in franchise history.