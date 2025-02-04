When will Anthony Davis make his Mavericks debut?
It’s been over 48 hours since Luka Dončić was swapped for Anthony Davis, yet the league is still struggling to comprehend what went down. The Dallas Mavericks traded away a generational talent for a 31-year-old Davis, Max Christie, and — shockingly — just one first-round pick.
Never in NBA history did anyone expect Dončić to be traded. He was set to become the next Dirk Nowitzki, an icon who would cement himself in Dallas lore for years to come. Instead, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison pulled off a deal that seemingly only benefited himself, keeping the media, Jason Kidd, the roster and even Dončić himself in the dark.
So far, neither Dončić nor Davis has played for their new teams. Dončić has been out since Christmas Day with a left calf strain, while Davis recently suffered an abdominal strain against the Philadelphia 76ers last Tuesday.
While Dallas fans remain frustrated with the franchise’s new direction, there’s a silver lining — Davis could return sooner than expected.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Davis could make his Mavericks debut this week
The Mavericks officially ruled Davis OUT for tonight’s game against the 76ers, but there’s optimism that he could make his Dallas debut this Thursday against the Boston Celtics.
At 35-15, Boston has been a juggernaut this season, eyeing another NBA Finals appearance. If Davis does return, he’ll have his hands full guarding Kristaps Porziņģis, a true test of his defensive presence and conditioning.
Abdominal strains can be unpredictable, with recovery timelines varying based on severity. According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, a Grade 1 strain typically takes 7-10 days to heal, while a Grade 2 strain could sideline a player for 3-6 weeks. Given Dallas’s concerns about Dončić’s durability, it’s ironic that Davis has struggled even more with injuries—having failed to play more than 75 games in any of the past seven seasons.
When Davis does return, a key storyline will be how he fits alongside a frontcourt-heavy Mavericks roster that already includes Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington. Speculation suggests Dallas isn’t done making moves, with trade rumors still swirling as they reshape their roster for a post-Dončić era.
One thing is certain: Davis’s impact will be immediate. This season, he’s averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 42 games with the Lakers. His pairing with Kyrie Irving has the potential to produce highlight-worthy plays and game-winning moments — but whether it can lead Dallas back to championship contention remains to be seen.