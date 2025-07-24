When will Cameron Brink make her 2025 debut for the Sparks?

The long-awaited return of Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink may finally be within reach. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft hasn’t appeared in a game since June 18, 2024, after suffering a torn ACL.

Originally projected to return in June, Brink’s comeback timeline has remained fluid. Now, four days removed from the All-Star break, she’s still listed as OUT — but there are encouraging signs. Brink has resumed five-on-five practices and participated in recent team shootarounds. Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts told John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press-Telegram (via Sports Illustrated) that she’s “hopeful” Brink could return by the end of July.

Sparks need Cameron Brink more than ever

At 9-14, the Sparks sit two games outside of the playoff picture. Led by Kelsey Plum and Azurá Stevens, Los Angeles boasts the fourth-best offense in the WNBA — but ranks second-to-last in defense, a gap Brink could help close.

Before her injury, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 2.3 blocks per game, anchoring the Sparks’ paint in just 15 appearances. Despite her absence, she still leads the 2024 rookie class in blocks.

Brink’s presence on both ends of the floor was immediately felt during her short stint and remains a crucial missing piece to L.A.'s postseason hopes.

While signs point toward a return, the Sparks are not rushing her back. ACL injuries typically require 12 to 18 months of recovery, and the team appears committed to protecting their long-term investment.

But the urgency is real. Los Angeles does not own their 2026 first-round draft pick, adding pressure to win now. The front office faces two paths:

Ease Brink back with a strict minutes restriction and monitor her closely, or

Hold her out longer, prioritize full recovery, and accept the risk of missing the playoffs.

As it stands, the Sparks are optimistic about a late July return. But if not, fans may have to wait until early August to see Brink back in action.