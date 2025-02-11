When will Dalton Knecht play his first game after being un-traded to Hornets?
After the trade that sent Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams was rescinded, Knecht will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a whirlwind few days for the rookie swingman who looked to have a bright future in Los Angeles.
The Lakers initially sought to add a quality big man to their roster following the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. However, the trade was rescinded after reports revealed that Charlotte failed to satisfy a condition of the deal, with reports being that the Lakers weren't happy with the results of Williams' physical.
When will Dalton Knecht play for the Lakers again ?
The Lakers play at home tonight against the Utah Jazz. However, according to Lakers reporter Khobi Price, the rookie guard is listed as questionable in their injury report.
Knecht last played on Feb. 4, when the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 21 minutes, of course, before the trade deadline.
The rookie guard has been impactful when given the opportunity, including an electrifying career-high 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 19. He has also been solid throughout the season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 from 3-point range.
There's a chance we may see him again on the second night of a back-to-back where the Lakers take on the Jazz on the road, the Lakers matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are riding high after their recent win against the Indiana Pacers. They are 9-1 in their last 10 and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference, at 31-19.