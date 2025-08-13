When will it be Charley Hull's time?

Since claiming victory at the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022, Charley Hull has been so close since claiming another victory on the LPGA Tour. Instead she's had six finishes where she finished no worse than a tie for second.

This includes three at major titles, two of which are at the AIG Women's Open. Hull has been ever so close to moving ahead as the dominating player on tour but still cannot seem to close the deal. This includes this season as the British veteran has seven top 25 finishes on the season.

Hull has the rare ability to take over a course and it has been surprising she has not won more. She moves up the leaderboard on Saturday and parts of Sunday but than seems to falter later down the course of 18 holes.

It may be the slow play that hurts the veteran. Hull herself has criticized the slow play that occurs sometimes on the LPGA Tour. She is a fast player and tough player who probably wants to keep momentum going as moves up the leaderboard.

It has hard to think that a player of her caliber will not breakthrough and win more on tour and finally capture an elusive major. She has 33 top 25's in her career at the major titles and always seems to be in contention.

Two weeks ago, she had her second 2nd place finish at the AIG Women's Open. She was within one shot of the eventual winner, Miyū Yamashita. She finished two shots back. She faltered down the stretch with several bogeys.

It was the third round of the tournament that demonstrated Hull's ability and shows why she should be winning a major and other tournaments in the future. She shot a 66 and put herself into contention for Sunday.

Her Saturday included three straight birdies on the par-3 5th, par-5 6th and par-4 7th holes. She would finish with a hard earned par on the final hole which set up for another second place finish the following day.

There is no doubt she seems to be itching for a victory. "I don't know. Just going out there and enjoy playing golf. Kind of like playing golf with your mates. You just want to make birdies on every hole" Hull told reporters after the round.

Her enjoyment of the game is clear and she remains one of the more popular players on tour. Now can she become a proven winner the likes of Nelly Korda or Lydia Ko? She may need to get one under her belt to real off a remarkable campaign the rest of this year or the opening of next season.