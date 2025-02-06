When will Jimmy Butler make his Warriors debut?
By Quinn Everts
Jimmy Butler is a member of the Golden State Warriors. After months of drama between he and the Miami Heat organization, the 5-time All NBA forward got his wish, and is headed West where he will team up with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
I am sure everyone will be normal, cordial and level-headed.
Now, the next question for Butler is when he'll actually start playing for his new team. Golden State is currently on a road trip, and I assume Butler will join the team on that trip. Here are Golden State's next four games after tonight.
Upcoming Golden State Warriors schedule
- 2/6 at Los Angeles Lakers
- 2/8 at Chicago Bulls
- 2/10 at Milwaukee Bucks
- 2/12 at Dallas Mavericks
When will Jimmy Butler make his Warriors debut?
While nothing is official yet, I predict that Jimmy will make his Warriors debut on Saturday, when the Warriors play the Bulls in Chicago. That's three days from now, and should be enough time for him to get acclimated, assuming he is introduced on Friday or Saturday afternoon.
Golden State's road trip goes into the All-Star break, so Warriors fans won't get to see Jimmy in Chase Center until February 23rd, when the Dubs play the Mavericks. That will be a fun one, as Anthony Davis will presumably be playing for the Mavs by then, too.
Butler will return to Miami on March 25th, and if you're looking for tickets to that game... you might be out of luck. Miami is sure to welcome Jimmy back with... let's say passion, after his tenure in Miami ended less than amicably (because of Butler, of course.)