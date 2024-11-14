When will Marshon Lattimore make Commanders debut? Injury update and fantasy replacements
By Kinnu Singh
Each season, there is at least one team that rises out of the cellar of the standings. In 2023, it was the Houston Texans, led out of the darkness by coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Washington Commanders have emerged as the annual feel-good story of the 2024 campaign. With the oppressive regime of Dan Snyder overthrown, Washington has been able to flourish into a new age.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels have led the team to a 7-3 record to start the season, despite being just one year after the team finished with a 4-13 record.
With a legitimate chance to win the NFC East division for the first time in four years, the Commanders made aggressive trade to acquire cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints before the trade deadline.
Marshon Lattimore out vs. Eagles, fantasy DSTs to trust
Despite being with the team for two weeks, Lattimore has yet to make his debut in Washington. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback was ruled out for Week 11 due to a lingering hamstring injury.
It’s possible Lattimore returns for Week 12, but it seems like Washington will take a patient approach. The Commanders were aware of the injury when they acquired him, but the trade was likely made with the expectations that Lattimore would be available for a playoff run.
“With him, really, it’s the speed part that we have to see to make sure he can really do his thing,” Quinn said on Wednesday. “But this is a bright guy. He’s played a lot of football and so the ability transfer over that technique is now called this, that call is now this. He was able to pick up on that quickly.”
Cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene have served as the team’s three starters, with 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes playing only a handful of snaps. The Commanders are hopeful Lattimore will be able to step ahead of struggling cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who has surrendered a 62.9 percent completion rate when targeted, per Pro Football Reference.
In the meantime, it’s difficult to trust the Commanders defense — on the field or on a fantasy team.
For those looking for a defense, there are far more favorable matchups across the league. The Green Bay Packers are facing a Chicago Bears offense that may be imploding and the Miami Dolphins are facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who also appear to be on the verge of imploding.