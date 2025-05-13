When will Pete Rose be eligible for the Hall of Fame after MLB reinstatement?

For better or worse, MLB's hit king has been reinstated by commissioner Rob Manfred. Following calls from the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as letters from Pete Rose's family, Manfred has decided to posthumously reinstate Rose, who passed away last September. However, reinstatement does not mean Rose can immediately be selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. That takes time and votes Rose may not necessarily have.

There is no argument against Rose's on-field accomplishments. He was one of the best hitters in MLB history. He was a former MVP, 17-time All-Star and finished his career with the most hits of all-time. There's little left that needs to be said. However, his off-field theatrics – including betting on baseball and lying about it for decades – landed him on baseball's ineligible list for a reason. Rose made several pleas late in his life to be reinstated, but the commissioner's office stance remained consistent – until now.

"Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game," Manfred wrote in a letter to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov, who petitioned for Rose's removal from the list Jan. 8. "Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."

When can Pete Rose be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

It's not entirely clear what rules apply to the Reds legend at this point. He is no longer with us, and thus cannot campaign for his case in Cooperstown. In an article by ESPN announcing the Rose news, the earliest he could be inducted per actual MLB rules in 2028:

"Based on current rules for players who last played more than 15 years ago, it appears the earliest Rose and Jackson could be enshrined is summer 2028 if they are elected," Don Van Natta Jr. wrote.

Assuming those rules apply to Rose, Jackson and any other deceased former players Manfred plans to reinstate on the whims of the president's fandom, the Rose family will have to wait a few years before they can make the hit king's case for him. Rose could be elected by one of the committees filled with former players, writers and executives that votes on such matters then.