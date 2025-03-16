When will Spencer Strider make his spring training debut for the Atlanta Braves?

It has been a while. Not to say that Spencer Strider's injury-shortened season put a stain on the Atlanta Braves' 2024 campaign, it's hard not to go back to that moment in early April and wonder what could have been. Granted, Atlanta did just fine without him in the starting rotation; too bad the offense was largely listless, outside of mostly Marcell Ozuna.

So we are 11 months removed from seeing Strider go full-blown Stache 'N Gas on opposing lineups on the reg. Low-key, I kind of miss it. Thankfully, Strider's long -awaited return to the mound for Atlanta is upon us.:Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Strider will be making his spring training debut for the Braves on Monday against the Boston Red Sox.

What has made Strider such an intriguing star on the mound for Atlanta is his mechanical approach to throwing heat. He is meticulous about taking care of his body and doing all the things he needs to do to ensure himself of being mechanically sound with every delivery. Of course, throwing 100 miles per hour puts quite the torque on one's elbow. It is why he only lasted two starts a season ago.

While we eagerly await for the return of The Quadfather on Monday, does he have a third pitch now?

Big news: Spencer Strider is scheduled to start Monday’s spring game for the Braves. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 16, 2025

Strider has dabbled with a changeup before, but it seems as though the curveball is his No. 3.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

When can Atlanta Braves fans expect for Spencer Strider to return?

Because he suffered his season-ending injury more than a month before Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL over Memorial Day Weekend, Strider's return to the Atlanta lineup will be sooner than La Bestia's. The other important thing to know is Strider did not need Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow, whereas Acuña suffered a complete tear of his ACL in his knee. Strider was always returning first.

Even though Strider will be making his spring training debut on Monday afternoon, Braves Country should not expect for him to be on the Opening Day roster just yet. They have to stretch his arm out before he is ready to be a big-league starter once again. Look for Strider to make a few starts in the Minors before he is eventually recalled. Atlanta said his estimated time for arrival is mid-April.

The good news for Atlanta is not only is Strider's expected return to the Braves rotation only about a month out, but they have other starting pitchers they can lean on. Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach headline an already strong rotation without him. Rounding out the starting staff with a fifth member once Strider returns shall be crucial, as Atlanta cannot give away games.

How Monday's start goes for Strider could foreshadow how quickly he can return to form this year.