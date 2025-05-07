When will the New York Liberty ring ceremony be held?

The WNBA season is only weeks away. Many teams will be looking to start strong and begin a push for the postseason and capturing the WNBA crown. One team, though, will take one more moment to celebrate their accomplishment a season ago.

The New York Liberty, one of the original franchises in the league, won its first ever WNBA title a season ago. Now, Sabrina Ioenscu and company will be looking to get the ring they worked so hard for a year ago.

New York Liberty fans won't have to wait long to see their team get their rings

On May 17, on ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, the Liberty will hoist their championship and banner and receiver their rings from the 2024 championship. They will be playing their rival, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces defeating the Liberty in 2023 in the Finals before the Liberty enacted their revenge last season in the semifinals. Both teams still have playoff aspirations and should battle it out for one of the top spots in the league yet again.

Last year, in the WNBA Finals, the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx, taking all five games to do it. In Game 3, Ioenscu drilled a 3-pointer to seal the game. Ionescu had eight assists and six defensive rebounds and drained an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to aid in the victory.

Jonquel Jones, who averaged 15.5 points per game in the postseason, led the Liberty with 17 points in Game 5 and her dominant performance overall throughout led to her being named series MVP.

The Liberty are still one of the favorites to repeat this season. They still have Ioenscu, Jones and perennial All-Star Breanna Stewart to round out their team. Also returning is Leonie Fiebich, who was a huge part of their playoff success last year.

They would love to add more jewelry to the case this season.

The Liberty also has the fanbase to back up their push for another title. They are one of the more popular teams in the league and averaged over 12,000 fans at the Barclays a season ago.

Now in front of the rapid fans who showed up a year ago as they took Game 5, those same fans will be there to celebrate the hoisting of the banner and seeing the rings shine on the court.