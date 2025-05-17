When will The PGA Championship restart? Rain, weather delay updates at Quail Hollow Club

Early morning showers washed out the start of the third round of golf’s second major, the PGA Championship, on Saturday morning. The forecast called for showers early Saturday and play was ultimately postponed due to the weather.

The tee times have been pushed back a few hours and now will tee off in groups of three, instead of pairs. Play was officially supposed to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET at Quail Hollow, but the rain forced a delayed start. After the early-morning showers, there shouldn’t be any more rain for the rest of the tournament, which is good news for both fans and the golfers.

Max Greyserman and Sam Burns were supposed to start the third round, followed by defending champ Xander Schauffele and recent grand slam winner Rory McIlroy at 8:25 ET. Things have been reshuffled now. Let’s look at the new restart time, weather for the rest of the tournament and the top of the leaderboard.

When will The PGA Championship third round start?

The PGA Tour announced the PGA Championship start would be pushed back to 11:43 a.m. ET, with groups teeing off in threes and using split tees. The delay came in shortly after play was supposed to start, due to dangerous weather in the area. Now, tee times will be from 11:43 to 1:55 p.m. ET in groups of three.

The PGA Championship weather: Forecast for Charlotte, NC

The weather was nasty Saturday morning. Fortunately, that won’t carry over through the day or into Sunday. The forecast for Charlotte calls for a beautiful day of golf after the morning weather passes. There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until noon ET, but things will get progressively sunnier from there.

According to the PGA Tour, weather for the rest of Saturday includes temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s, partly cloudy and sunny through Saturday. It will be windy, with gusts ranging from 14 to 28 mph, which could affect play (especially on a softer surface).

As for Sunday’s final round, it will be cooler in the morning before warming up again into the mid-to-high 80s. Wind shouldn’t be a major factor like it will be on Saturday, but skies will be partly cloudy for most of the round.

The PGA Championship leaderboard ahead of moving day and the third round at Quail Hollow

PLAYER TOTAL SCORE 1. Jhonnattan Vegas -8 T2 Matthieu Pavon -6 T2 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 T2 Si Woo Kim -6 T5 Scottie Scheffler -5 T5 Max Homa -5 T7 Alex Smalley -4 T7 Garrick Higgo -4 T7 Ryan Gerard -4 T7 J.T. Poston -4 T7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4 T7 Robert MacIntyre -4 T7 Denny McCarthy -4 T7 Ryan Fox -4 T7 Sam Stevens -4 T7 Michael Thorbjornsen -4

Entering Saturday, Jhonnattan Vegas led the pack at -8 and was scheduled to tee off with Matthieu Pavon in the final grouping. With the adjustments to the schedule, the final grouping will include Matt Fitzpatrick. The only group that will be a duo is the last group to tee off the on 10th tee, which is Greyserman and Burns.