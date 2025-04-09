Where are Boston Scott, Greg Ward Jr. and these other Eagles you forgot existed?

There’s been significant turnover on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster since they won the Super Bowl in 2017 — which makes sense. The team went from the best, to barely better than the worst, and back to the best.

During some of those tough years, not all of the players were total duds. When they went 4-11-1 in 2020, you had to take some joy where you could get it, like with Travis Fulghum. There were a few guys who have left the Eagles and are still playing ball in the NFL, other leagues, or they’re waiting for a call to join a different team. These are those guys.

Boston Scott walked so Saquon Barkley could run

Now, we’re not talking about the Jason Kelces and the Chris Longs of the world. Those guys are famous and doing super well for themselves. We’re also not talking about the Brandon Grahams, the Darius Slays, and the Fletcher Coxes either. Those wounds are too fresh and don’t need recapping.

We’re talking about some of the guys that we knew and loved, or were disappointments and it’s crazy that they’re still trying to grab a bag of cash.

Boston Scott:

Everything has a price, and the price of Saquon Barkley was, unfortunately, Boston Scott. The Eagles signed the Short King in 2018, and then he spent six seasons making the Giants fans and players' lives a living hell. It was awesome.

In the summer of 2024, BoSco made a stop in Los Angeles with the Rams and then in Pittsburgh, where he tore his meniscus before the season started. I’m guessing everything with the rehab went well because around Thanksgiving, Ian Rappaport reported that the Commanders were taking a look at him. Luckily, nothing ever came of that. It’s already a really big kick in the groin to see Zach Ertz on that team.

He’s currently a 29-year-old free agent, which isn’t exactly a great combination for a career, but he is out there. Other than that, he’s still rolling as a professional Rocket League player, which is different from every other professional athlete who plays Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto.

If you’re into Rocket League, you know that’s a good clip right there. If you’re not into Rocket League, just know that that’s a good clip right there.

Greg Ward Jr.:

When the trivia question comes up—‘Who caught Jalen Hurts’ first career touchdown pass?’—the answer is Greg Ward Jr.

The Eagles picked up Ward as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2017, and he hung around on the practice squad until the fall of 2018, so he does have a Super Bowl ring. In January of 2019, he played eight games in the AAF until the league collapsed, and then in April, he re-signed with the Eagles.

From 2019 to 2021, he was an actual playmaker (relatively speaking). He had a combined 768 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He wasn’t super dominant or anything like that, but he was fun.

He stuck around throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but with A.J. Brown joining the team and DeVonta Smith getting even better than he already was, Ward went back to the practice squad again.

He went to Indianapolis in August of 2024 for part of training camp but ended up getting released, and now he’s in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. Through two games, he has six catches for just 31 yards. To be fair to him, his quarterback is former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, and he’s really bad (51.7% completion rate).

Andre Dillard:

Back in 2021, there was a camp battle between the Eagles' 2019 first-round draft pick, Andre Dillard, and 2018 seventh-round draft pick Jordan Mailata to be the Eagles’ starting left tackle. Apparently, Mailata won it pretty easily and became Stoutland University’s most prolific student/graduate.

Fortunately for Dillard, being in a room with Jeff Stoutland makes you a very valuable person. After the Eagles declined his fifth-year option, he became a free agent, and in 2023, the Titans signed him to a preposterous three-year, $29 million deal.

He had a predictably bad year as a left tackle, but when you take the money he was paid into account, it was nightmarish. Not like, ‘Oh, I went to school naked’ type of nightmare, but ‘I walked across the street and my feet started melting, then I got hit by a steamroller. I thought I woke up, but it was actually sleep paralysis’ type of nightmare.

They released him in March of 2024, and then he signed with the Packers, where he played a total of 13 offensive snaps, all in garbage time.

If you feel bad for the guy, it makes sense. He was a super highly rated draft prospect, and his playing career has been objectively disappointing… but he’s also earned $23 million, so that probably softens the blow.

Mack Hollins:

Mack Hollins has had one of the more interesting careers of any player in the NFL right now, and it kind of makes sense because he’s a pretty interesting dude.

The Eagles drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, so that means he won a Super Bowl while catching passes from MVP-caliber Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

From 2019 to 2021, he was in Miami catching passes from potential Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and also Tua Tagovailoa. In 2022 and 2023, he was with the Raiders and the Falcons, which means he played with Derek Carr, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heineke.

In 2024, he went to Buffalo and caught the most touchdowns from MVP Josh Allen. Now, he’s in New England, and he’ll (maybe?) be Drake Maye’s leading receiver.

He’s played with some of the best and worst quarterbacks in recent history, and he’s done it all while not wearing shoes.

Miles Sanders:

Last week, I wrote about how Miles Sanders is going to have a bad 2025 season, and that’s because he’s with the Cowboys now.

He had the best season of his career in 2022 when he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Carolina Panthers saw that and signed him to a four-year, $25.4 million deal. I guess that they thought their offensive line was as good as the Eagles’, and they were going to give him a chance to replicate.

They didn’t, and he didn’t. In his two seasons with the Panthers, he rushed for a total of 637 yards and three touchdowns, and had another 302 yards and a touchdown through the air.

It’s not totally his fault, though. Not only was the Panthers’ offensive line somewhere between terrible and mediocre, but Sanders also had to deal with some injuries.

Regardless, the Panthers drafted a running back in the second round of the 2024 draft, and then last November, they signed their other running back, Chuba Hubbard, to a four-year $33.5 million extension. It was clear that they were all done with Miles Sanders.

Right before this year’s free agency started, the Panthers released him. The Cowboys, as they are wont to, continued to be a bad team. They signed him to a one-year deal to solidify their running back room that now contains such dynamic powerhouses as Javonte Williams, Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and Malik Davis. If that doesn’t have you shaking in your boots, I don't know what will.