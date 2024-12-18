Where is the College Football Playoff national championship game for 2025?
The 2024 College Football Playoff is the first year that playoffs will move to a 12-team format instead of the four-team format installed in 2014.
There have been a lot of wild stories this season. Florida State was notably left out of the Playoff last season and was expected to be a national championship contender this year only to fall to 2-10.
Oregon isn't just the No. 1 team in the Nation, but No. 1 in the Big Ten—their first year in the conference.
Arizona State was coming off a 3-9 season in 2023 but won the Big 12 Championship in their first year in the conference and now they rank No. 4 nationally with an 11-2 record.
Ironically, Oregon and Arizona State come from the Pac-12 which was dismantled due to it being perceived as not very competitive. Now two of the conference's former teams are ranked in the top four and have a good chance to be national champions.
CFP first round
Matchup
Date, Time, and TV Channel
Location
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.
DKR Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 12 p.m. ET on TNT/MAX.
Beaver Stadium (Happy Valley, PA)
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
Saturday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET on TNT/MAX.
Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET on TNT/MAX.
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
It's the most wonderful time of the year as No. 10 Indiana and No. 7 Notre Dame will kick off the first round of the College Football Playoff in just a few days time.
CFP quarterfinals
Matchup
Date, Time, and TV Channel
Location
No. 6 Penn State/No. 11 SMU at No. 3 Boise State (Fiesta Bowl)
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
No. 5 Texas/No. 12 Clemson at No. 4 Arizona State (Peach Bowl)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
No. 8 Ohio State/No. 9 Tennessee at No. 1 Oregon (Rose Bowl)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
No. 7 Notre Dame/No. 10 Indiana at No. 2 Georgia (Sugar Bowl)
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Caesar's Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
Oregon (No. 1 ), Georgia (No. 2), Boise State (No. 3), and Arizona State (No. 4) all have earned a first-round bye.
CFP semifinals
Matchup
Date, Time, and TV Channel
Location
TBD vs. TBD (Orange Bowl)
Thursday, Jan 9., 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, FL)
TBD vs. TBD (Cotton Bowl)
Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cotton Bowl (Dallas, TX)
The participants of the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl won't be announced after the quarterfinals round of the College Football Playoff.
2025 College Football Playoff National Championship
Right now Oregon (+350), Texas (+360), Georgia (+500), and Ohio State (+500) have the top four highest odds to win the National Championship according to FanDuel.
The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Future College Football Playoff national championship locations
Last season, the national championship game between Michigan and Washington was played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Next year the game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
In 2027, the national championship will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time. The location for the 2028 game hasn't been announced yet but rumors have indicated that will be in New Orleans, Louisiana.