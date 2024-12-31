Where do Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson land in NBA MVP rankings?
As the 2024-2025 NBA season unfolds, the chatter around MVP contenders is in full swing. Fans, analysts and former players have begun speculating who will take home the award, even though there’s still plenty of basketball left to play. While names like Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum dominate the conversation, two surprising candidates are making waves: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.
Though most teams have a singular MVP hopeful, the Knicks’ revamped duo is proving they both deserve to be in the mix. Both players have been stellar this season, elevating the Knicks to one of the league's most dynamic teams.
The Case for Towns and Brunson
Karl-Anthony Towns has been a dominant force, averaging 24.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 55% shooting from the field and an impressive 43.8% from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor while controlling the paint has solidified his value as the big man the Knicks envisioned when they traded for him.
Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has continued to shine as the team’s captain, averaging 25.2 points and a career-high 7.7 assists per game. His leadership was on full display during his 55-point explosion against the Washington Wizards last Saturday.
Together, Towns and Brunson have propelled the Knicks into contention, but where do they stand individually in the MVP race?
Breaking Down the Rankings
NBA.com:
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 7th
- Jalen Brunson: Outside the Top 10
While Towns cracks the top 10, Brunson’s absence from the list may be short-lived. The rankings didn’t account for Luka Dončić’s recent injury, which will sideline him for at least a month, or Brunson’s recent 55-point performance. Both developments could boost their standings in future updates.
Basketball Reference:
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 4th
- Jalen Brunson: 8th
This list offers a more optimistic view of the duo’s impact. The Knicks, currently on an eight-game win streak, boast one of the league’s top offenses and a steadily improving defense. Towns and Brunson are pivotal to this success, making their inclusion in the top 10 well-deserved. Notably, the Knicks join the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams with multiple MVP candidates in Basketball Reference’s rankings.
Bleacher Report:
- Karl-Anthony Towns: Unranked
- Jalen Brunson: 8th
Bleacher Report highlights Brunson’s value, emphasizing his ability to create offense without relying on assists. “Among 168 players averaging at least 25 minutes per game, only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Maxey see a larger share of their made buckets go unassisted.” Brunson’s efficiency as a self-creator has been critical to the Knicks' success.
The list, however, has its flaws, ranking Franz Wagner fourth and Steph Curry fifth despite Wagner’s recent injury and the Warriors’ middling record.
HoopsHype:
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 22nd
- Jalen Brunson: 7th
HoopsHype takes a broader approach, focusing on impact across the 2024 calendar year. Brunson’s leadership in guiding the Knicks to within one win of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, along with his All-NBA and first All-Star selections, earns him a well-deserved spot in the top 10.
Towns, though ranked lower, has still made his mark, particularly when comparing his current success with the Timberwolves' struggles without him.
As the Knicks continue their winning ways, the case for Towns and Brunson as MVP contenders only strengthens. With an eight-game win streak and the duo leading one of the league’s top offenses, the Knicks are showing no signs of slowing down.