Where Houston Cougars’ top stars could be picked in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Houston Cougars are a spiritual sequel to the "Grit n' Grind" Memphis Grizzlies, but in college form. Kelvin Sampson's squad never lets its foot off the gas pedal.

Monday's heartbreaking loss to Florida in the championship game stings, but consider it an affirmation. No team has been more consistently excellent in recent years than Houston. Sampson just knows how to build a winner — not only in terms of roster construction, but in the habits he imbues upon his players.

The Cougars held Walter Clayton Jr., the hottest shooter in college basketball, to a crisp zero points in the first half of the title game. Clayton got his in the second half, but Houston's ability to stifle elite talent and control the tempo of games in unmatched. Do not be shocked if the Cougars are right back in the thick of March Madness come 2026.

For now, however, significant roster turnover sits on the horizon. J'Wan Roberts and LJ Cryer are graduating seniors. Sophomores Joseph Tugler and Terrance Arceneaux, as well as juniors Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, can — and probably will — test the NBA Draft waters.

NIL increases the odds of multiple high-level returnees, but there's a world in which Houston's entire starting five leaves for the pros. Cougars fans need to brace for change.

Here are where their stars could end up in the NBA next season.

Terrance Arceneaux: Undrafted free agent (or returnee)

Terrance Arceneaux's Houston career has been a series of violent ups and downs. He emerged as a draftable prospect as a freshman and was considered a first-round sleeper entering his sophomore campaign in 2023-24. Then a torn Achilles limited him to 11 games, and Arceneaux's name disappeared from draft boards for a while. Now he's back, and he feels like a real candidate to declare.

I'd imagine that Arceneaux returns in the end. He has started seven of 85 games in a Cougars uniform. He can probably crack the starting five on a regular basis next season, should he want to. There is a lot of meat left on the bone for Arceneaux's college career.

Should he declare and commit to the draft, however, expect Arceneaux to draw plenty of suitors in the undrafted free agency market. He could even sneak into the second round depending on how the board shakes out; a lot of projected second-round picks are going to return to school for NIL checks.

Arceneaux hit 33.7 percent of his 3s this season (a career high) and played spectacular defense on the wing. His active hands and long, versatile frame project well at the next level.

Potential fits: Grizzlies, Cavaliers, Suns

Emanuel Sharp: Undrafted free agent (or returnee)

Another projected UDFA with second round upside if he commits, Emanuel Sharp feels like a probable returnee. He has a chance to pop in an expanded role next season and Houston is always playing deep into March, so there's ample incentive for Sharp to give college hoops another whirl.

That said, if he does declare, Sharp will get plenty of NBA looks. He fits into an oddball archetype as a 6-foot-3 "guard" with very little playmaking juice, but Sharp hit 40.7 percent of his 3s this season and he's a frenzied defender at the point of attack. He gets into passing lanes (1.4 steals) and takes pride in stifling elite ball-handlers. He fits the identity of this Houston roster to a T.

Potential fits: Knicks, Magic, Bulls

J'Wan Roberts: Undrafted free agent

J'Wan Roberts is a dying breed. He spent five seasons at Houston, growing from an end-of-bench nobody to the heart and soul of a championship contender. Roberts put projected lottery pick Khaman Maluach in the hurt locker and was a huge reason for the Cougars' Final Four comeback against Duke. He's undersized in the frontcourt at 6-foot-7, but Roberts' toughness and IQ are enough to earn NBA looks.

It's unclear exactly how Roberts' defensive profile translates to the NBA, but he's reasonably active on the back line (2.1 STL percent) and a brick wall in the paint. A lot of pro centers will find ways to shoot over the top, but Roberts can stonewall post-ups with a 220-pound frame and slide his feet on the perimeter when need be. He's active on the glass and productive in the paint, scoring on hooks and power finishes in equal measure.

An older 6-foot-7 forward who is 0-for-6 from deep across five college seasons is a tough sell, admittedly, but Roberts was integral to a dominant Houston team and he could claw his way to an NBA opportunity by sheer force of will.

Potential fits: Knicks, 76ers, Lakers

LJ Cryer: Undrafted free agent

LJ Cryer was the scoring pop behind Houston's run to the championship game. The senior has limited NBA appeal as a 6-foot-1 specialist, but he drilled 42.4 percent of his 3s this season on high volume. When Cryer heats up, he feels like the greatest shot-maker on the planet. He should get looks in the Summer League and G League, at the very least.

We can't expect elite defense or particularly elevated playmaking, but Cryer has the burst to find his spots and occasionally set up teammates once the defense collapses. In his best moments, he can single-handedly generate offense with a variety of pull-ups and runners.

Potential fits: Raptors, Magic, Warriors

Milos Uzan: Second-round pick (or returnee)

Milos Uzan feels like he's in limbo between the second round and undrafted free agency, which again, could spur one last stab at the college realm. His return would pretty much cement the Cougars as contenders and ensure that we're talking about Houston next March.

That said, if he does commit to the NBA, Uzan will probably latch onto a roster, whether it's a low-risk rookie deal or a two-way contract. In his first season with the Cougs after transferring from Oklahoma, Uzan emerged as their primary orchestrator. He's not the most aggressive driver, nor is he a strong point in Houston's typically impenetrable defense, but Uzan has a ton of desirable traits.

He hit 42.8 percent of his 3s this season, a huge uptick from a dour sophomore campaign with the Sooners (29.6 percent). He also boasts an exceptional 3.07 assist-to-turnover ratio. Uzan sets the table comfortably out of pick-and-rolls and seldom gets sped up under pressure. He has plus positional size at 6-foot-5 and he's a fluid pull-up shooter. There's an NBA player in there.

Potential fits: Magic, Warriors, Rockets

Joseph Tugler: Second-round pick (or returnee)

Joseph Tugler is one of one. He's 6-foot-7, 230 pounds with a reported 7-foot-6 wingspan. The dimensions of his frame almost don't compute. He is "undersized" for a non-shooting "big," but Tugler's length, mobility, and explosiveness allow him to occupy space the way a player several inches taller might.

He's active on the glass and an elite defensive playmaker (12.8 BLK%, 2.8 STL%). Tugler is content to impose his will on games with sheer physicality. He doesn't need to suck up oxygen on offense. There's no ego to his game. All that Tugler cares about is generating stops, securing possessions, and putting his team in the green.

The sophomore has a tough decision ahead of him. He's still 19, so NBA scouts can bank on his youth. That window starts to slam quickly if he goes back to Houston for a third season. On the other hand, if Tugler goes back, puts up absurd defensive numbers for the nation's scrappiest defense, and shows even a modicum of growth on offense, his stock could soar. And, like others on this list, he's sure to have a hefty NIL check waiting for him.

Should he declare, Tugler feels like the closest thing to a second round lock on Houston's roster, if such a thing exists.

Potential fits: Knicks, 76ers, Pacers