Where is American University? Getting to know the Patriot League champions

Yes, the name "American University Eagles" does sound like the name of an opposing team in a B-movie about a coach who takes over a down-and-out college program and leads them back to greatness.

Instead, it's a real school in Washington D.C. that will compete in this year's NCAA Tournament after winning the Patriot League Tournament.

At 22-12, the Eagles had a great season in head coach Duane Simpkins' second season at the helm and now have a real chance at their first NCAA Tournament win ever, when they battle Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday night in the First Four.

The Eagles have no interest in a shootout — their offense ranks 335th in the country in points per game — and if you get into a slugfest with the Eagles, you might be cooked. This team wants to slow the game way, way down, evidenced by their 358th-ranked pace, seventh-slowest in the nation.

American has played two other tourney teams this year — it lost to UNC by 52 and lost to High Point by seven. Not the most promising results, but those games didn't occur in March... and that's gotta count for something.

Where is American University located?

AU is in Washington D.C, and has two main campuses in the city.

How big is American University?

The fourth-largest school in D.C. by total enrollment, American University has just over 13,000 students, comprising both full-time and part-time students.

Who has graduated from American University?

Well, my friend graduated from AU's law school, so everyone say congratulations.

Some notable people — in a positive way and negative way — have attended American. Alice Paul, a leader in the women's suffrage movement in the United States, got a PhD from American.

The guy who directed Rain Man also went to American. That's not as cool, but it's a way better legacy than being a former President of Goldman Sachs — and one of those also went to American.