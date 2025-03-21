Where is Lipscomb located? Bisons look for first NCAA Tournament win

The 2025 NCAA Tournament has arrived, where some of the top teams in the nation are competing for the National Championship. While there are well-known colleges competing such as Duke, Auburn, Alabama, and Houston, there are also other programs from outside of the Power.5 conferences.

The Lipscomb Bison clinched a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after winning the Atlantic Sun regular season and Tournament Championships. The Bison went 25-9 overall this season and 14-4 in conference play. With that, they earned the No. 14 seed in the South Region and are set to take on the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

So, where is Lipscomb University located?

Lipscomb University is located in Nashville, Tenn. The private Christian university was founded back in 1891 as the Nashville Bible School, but was renamed David Lipscomb College in 1918, named after one of the college's founders. In 1988, the college was renamed Lipscomb University.

As of the Fall 2024 semester, Lipscomb has 3,024 undergraduate enrollment, 1,651 graduate enrollment, according to the university's website. Lipscomb offers over 200 undergraduate programs and 60 graduate programs.

Lipscomb basketball NCAA Tournament history

Year Seed Result 2018 15 First Round: Lost 84-66 to North Carolina

The Bisons have only been in the NCAA Tournament once before 2025. In 2018, Lipscomb earned their first bid after winning the ASUN Tournament Championship while holding a 23-10 overall record and a 10-4 conference record. The Bisons received the No. 15 seed, where they took on the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Tar Heels picked up the 84-66 win and eliminated Lipscomb from the NCAA Tournament.

Lipscomb NIT Tournament history

Year Seed Result 2006 10 First Round: Lost 92-87 to UTEP 2019 5 First Round: Won 89-81 vs. Davidson

Second Round: Won 86-69 vs. UNC Greensboro

Quarterfinals: Won 94-93 vs. NC State

Semifinals: Won 71-64 vs. Wichita State

Final: Lost 81-66 vs. Texas

Lipscomb earned it's first NIT bid in 2006, but had a short run in the tournament, as they lost in the first round in 2006.

But in 2019, Lipscomb accepted a bid in the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament despite going 29-8 and winning the ASUN regular season title. As a No. 5 seed, Lipscomb defeated Davidson, UNC Greensboro, NC State, and Wichita State to reach the Finals. However, the Bisons lost to 81-66 to the Texas Longhorns in the NIT Finals.