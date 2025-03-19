Where is Mount St. Mary's? Get to know the MAAC champs

Most casual college basketball fans aren't familiar with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, one of the lower-level mid-major leagues in Division I, but the conference has produced plenty of drama over the years. Saint Peter's represented the MAAC during their Elite Eight run in 2023 and the MAAC Tournament is one of the most chaotic during Champ Week, with 2025 being no exception.

The MAAC final saw 6-seed Mount St. Mary's upend 4-seed Iona to earn their first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since joining the conference in 2022. There are some intriguing players on The Mount, including forward Dola Adebayo and guard Dallas Hobbs, who was red-hot from deep in the MAAC title game, and they will look to carry that momentum forward into a First Four matchup against Patriot League champ American.

Winning that game will earn a date with Cooper Flagg and 1-seed Duke for the Mountaineers, who would relish the chance to become just the third 16-seed to ever beat a 1. Where is this small MAAC school located?

Where is Mount St. Mary's located?

Mount St. Mary's is located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and was established in 1808 by John Dubois, who later served as the Bishop of New York. Located on what parishioners would call St. Mary's Mountain, the school began as a seminary program before becoming a true university in 1830.

The Mount currently has just under 2,500 undergraduate students with three primary schools focused on liberal arts, business, and natural sciences. Notable alumni of The Mount include former NBA player Fred Carter, Harry Hughes (who served as the governor Maryland between 1979 and 1987), and Peter Rono (who won a gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the 1988 Summer Olympics).

As a member of the MAAC, Mount St. Mary's sponsors 22 varsity sports, including men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, men's and women's soccer and track and field.

Mount St. Mary's NCAA Tournament History

Year Seed Result 1995 16 First Round 1998 16 First Round 2008 16 First Round 2014 16 First Four 2017 16 First Round 2021 16 First Four 2025 16 TBD

The 16-seed has been a staple for Mount St. Mary's since they made the jump to Division I, earning seven 16-seeds along the way. Six of those bids came as the NEC champion and starting in Dayton is nothing new for The Mount, which has started each of its past five NCAA Tournament appearances in either the Opening Round game or a First Four matchup.

Both of the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament wins came in Dayton, when they won an Opening Round game in 2008 and a First Four matchup in 2017. Each resulted in first round exits, with their closest defeat coming by 20 to Villanova in 2017.

There is some storied history for The Mount at the Division II level, including a national championship back in 1962 and a runner-up finish in 1981. After experiencing a ton of success at the DII level, Mount St. Mary's made the jump to Division I in 1989 and has been a presence at this level ever since.