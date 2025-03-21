The 2025 NCAA Tournament has begun. The opening round of March Madness is perhaps the most exciting. After all, more games are being played, and there is a higher likelihood of upsets taking place.

It's rare for a No. 16 seed to pick up an opening round win over the No. 1 seed, but it has happened. In 2025, the Norfolk State Spartans look to become just third team to do so, as they take on the No. 1 Florida Gators, who are considered one of the favorites to win the entire NCAA Tournament.

For those wondering where Norfolk State is located, we have you covered.

Where is Norfolk State University located?

Norfolk State University is located in Norfolk, Virginia. Norfolk is a public, historically black university that was founded in 1935 as the Norfolk Division of Virginia Union University. In 1942, the college became independent and was renamed Norfolk Polytechnic College before becoming a part of Virginia State University two years later. In 1969, it separated from Virginia State University and became fully independent.

Norfolk State University offers over 64 undergraduate majors, minors, and graduate programs. As of the Fall 2024 semester, Norfolk State has 6,053 students enrolled, 5,411 of whom are undergraduates, according to the university's official website.

Norfolk State NCAA Tournament history

Norfolk State NCAA Division I Tournament history

Year Seed Result 2012 15 First Round: Won 86-84 vs. No. 2 Missouri

Second Round: Lost 84-50 to No. 7 Florida 2021 16 First Four: Won 54-53 vs. Appalachian State

First Round: Lost 98-55 vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 2022 16 First Round: Lost 85-49 vs. No. 1 Baylor

Norfolk State received their first NCAA Division I Tournament bid in 2012 after winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) regular season and tournament championships. They received the No. 15 seed and were matched up against the No. 2 Missouri Tigers. Well, Norfolk State shocked the college basketball world by picking up a 86-84 win over Missouri, becoming just the sixth No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they lost in the second round to No. 7 Florida by the score of 84-50.

Their second NCAA Tournament trip too place in 2021, where they had to compete in the First Four round to officially earn a No. 16 seed. They did just that by defeating Appalachian State 54-53. In the first round, Norfolk State lost 98-55 to No. 1 Gonzaga.

In 2022, Norfolk State made it as a No. 16 seed, but lost i the first-round 85-49 to the No. 1 Baylor Bears.