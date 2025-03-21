Where is Saint Mary's located? Is this the year the Gaels get back to Sweet Sixteen?

All it takes is one coach to change the entire game. For the Saint Mary's Gaels, Randy Bennett was a godsend. While this is a Catholic school on the West Coast, Bennett has been an institution on the hardwood for this mid-major behemoth. Saint Mary's has been a fixture in the Men's NCAA Tournament throughout the 21st century. Bennett took over in 2001 and has made 11 tournaments.

Historically, Saint Mary's two biggest rivals in the West Coast Conference are the two other Catholic schools located in the Bay Area — the San Francisco Dons and the Santa Clara Broncos. However, in recent years, the Gaels' ascension toward the top of the West Coast Conference has them fighting for supremacy with regional behemoth Gonzaga, located in Spokane, Washington. This one is heated!

Heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row, do the Gaels have it in them to finally get back to the Sweet Sixteen? They have not been since 2010 and have only gotten that far twice in their history. The only other time came way back in 1959 when the NCAA Tournament was in its infancy as we know it. Saint Mary's is a No. 5 seed and will face off with No. 12-seeded Vanderbilt.

Tipoff between Saint Mary's and Vanderbilt at Rocket Arena in Cleveland will be at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Where is Saint Mary's College located?

Saint Mary's College of California is located in Moraga, California in the Bay Area. It was founded in 1863 as a private Catholic school. Its student population is roughly 4,000 with 3,000 being undergraduates and 1,000 being postgraduates. Traditionally, Saint Mary's is a liberal arts college, but has become more business-focused in recent years. 75 percent of its enrollees are deemed affluent.

In its basketball history, the Gaels have retired four numbers. Those include Matthew Dellavedova, Patty Mills and Jock Landale. Under Bennett, Saint Mary's has been a pipeline from Australia for many of the continent's best high school basketball players. Although Saint Mary's does not have as much success historically as emerging rival Gonzaga, the program certainly props up the West Coast college hoops scene.

St. Mary's history in the tournament has gotten longer in recent years.

Saint Mary's basketball NCAA Tournament history

To date, St. Mary's has made the NCAA Tournament 14 times with a 7-13 record entering this March.

Year Seed Result 1959 N/A Sweet Sixteen: vs. Idaho State (W, 80-71)

Elite Eight: vs. California (L, 66-46) 1989 No. 8 First Round: vs. No. 9 Clemson (L, 83-70) 1997 No. 14 First Round: vs. No. 3 Wake Forest (L, 68-46) 2005 No. 10 First Round: vs. No. 7 Southern Illinois (L, 65-56) 2008 No. 10 First Round: vs. No. 7 Miami (FL) (L, 78-64) 2010 No. 10 First Round: vs. No. 10 Richmond (W, 80-71)

Second Round: vs. No. 2 Villanova (W, 75-68)

Sweet Sixteen: vs. No. 3 Baylor (L, 72-49) 2012 No. 7 First Round: vs. No. 10 Purdue (L, 72-69) 2013 No. 11 First Four: vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee (W, 67-54)

First Round: vs. No. 6 Memphis (L, 54-52) 2017 No. 7 First Round: vs. No. 10 VCU (W, 85-77)

Second Round: vs. No. 2 Arizona (L, 69-60) 2019 No. 11 First Round: vs. No. 6 Villanova (L, 61-57) 2022 No. 5 First Round: vs. No. 12 Indiana (W, 82-53)

Second Round: vs. No. 4 UCLA (L, 72-56) 2023 No. 5 First Round: vs. No. 12 VCU (W, 63-51)

Second Round: vs. No. 4 UConn (L, 70-55) 2024 No. 5 First Round: vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (L, 75-66) 2025 No. 5 First Round: vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (TBD)

It should be noted that 11 of the Gaels' 14 tournament bids have come under Bennett's watch. However, the Gaels have only made it to the Sweet Sixteen once under him. Saint Mary's is 6-11 in the tournament with Bennett as the head coach. For Saint Mary's to reach the Sweet Sixteen this year, the Gaels must beat No. 12 Vanderbilt and then either No. 2 Alabama or No. 15 Robert Morris.

All that stands in the way of the Gaels pulling it off this postseason appears to be two SEC programs.