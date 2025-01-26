Where is Super Bowl 59 being played? Location, previous cities and stadium history
By Scott Rogust
The NFL went through a grueling season to find out which teams would have a chance to compete for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. With 12 teams entering the playoffs, only four remain, and they will compete for two spots in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, Jan. 26.
In the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the underdog Washington Commanders. In the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to defeat a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills.
As is the case every year, the two remaining teams in the playoffs will meet at a neutral site. Where is Super Bowl 59 being held?
Where is Super Bowl 59?
Super Bowl 59 will take place at the Little Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
New Orleans was actually supposed to host Super Bowl 58 last year, but was unable to do so due to the date conflicting with Mardi Gras celebrations after the regular season expanded to 17 games. Instead, Super Bowl 58 was awarded to Las Vegas, with New Orleans earning Super Bowl 59.
New Orleans, Superdome Super Bowl history
The last time New Orleans and the Superdome hosted the Super Bowl was in 2013 but that’s far from the only time the Big Game has come to the Big Easy.
Super Bowl 59 will be the 11th time New Orleans hosted the big game, which is tied with Miami for the most times as a host city. New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl in 1970, 1972, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002 and 2013.
The last time the city hosted the big game was in Super Bowl 47, where the Baltimore Ravens took on the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens staved off a comeback attempt by the 49ers and Colin Kaepernick to pick up the 34-31 win.
Super Bowl locations for the last 10 years
Below are the locations for the Super Bowl in the last 10 years, as well as the results of each game.
Super Bowl (Year)
Location
Result
Super Bowl 49 (2015)
University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
New England Patriots def. Seattle Seahawks 28-24
Super Bowl 50 (2016)
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)
Denver Broncos def. Carolina Panthers 24-10
Super Bowl 51 (2017)
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
New England Patriots def. Atlanta Falcons 34-28 (OT)
Super Bowl 52 (2018)
U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Philadelphia Eagles def. New England Patriots 41-33
Super Bowl 53 (2019)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
New England Patriots def. Los Angeles Rams 13-3
Super Bowl 54 (2020)
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Kansas City Chiefs def. San Francisco 49ers 31-20
Super Bowl 55 (2021)
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers def. Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
Super Bowl 56 (2022)
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
Los Angeles Rams def. Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Super Bowl 57 (2023)
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
Kansas City Chiefs def. Philadelphia Eagles 38-35
Super Bowl 58 (2024)
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Kansas City Chiefs def. San Francisco 49ers 25-22 (OT)
In the past 10 years, there have been a variety of different locations for the Super Bowl. But only one location has hosted multiple times in that span, and that is Glendale, Ariz. at State Farm Stadium, formerly known as University of Phoenix Stadium. They hosted Super Bowls 49 and 57.
The states of California and Florida have each hosted two Super Bowls.