Here's where LSU stands in latest women's March Madness predictions
By Levi Dombro
While it may seem crazy, Selection Sunday is just a little over a month away on March 16.
The LSU Women's basketball team has all but clinched their spot in the postseason, but lots of movement could still occur with seven regular season games and the SEC tournament left to play.
According to Charlie Creme of ESPN, as it stands now, the Tigers have earned a No. 2 seed in March Madness and would face off against the No. 15 seed Albany, the projected automatic qualifier from the American East Conference.
LSU's March Madness projection puts them in danger
First round upsets rarely happen in the postseason on the women's side (only one happened in 2024) but the road to the Final Four is no cakewalk for LSU. Right now, they are projected to be in Region 3, which will take place in Birmingham, AL, and it is full of teams who could play spoiler.
Of the 16 teams in this region, seven of them are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. The list inclues Notre Dame, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State. This means that Kim Mulkey's squad could have to get through three nationally ranked opponents just to reach the Final Four.
Although the Tigers are battle-tested and heavily experienced in the tournament, the gaunlet that they'd have to go through would call any team's odds into question. The SEC has been a battleground in every game, so surely the team is prepared, but all it takes is one slip up and the season is done.
LSU is led by Flau'jae Johnson, who has been a super star both on and off the court this season. She has been the main catalyst for the Tigers, contributing 20 points per game, but Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams have really stepped up their game this season as well.
Morrow, Williams, and Johnson have formed a three-headed monster in 2025 with Morrow and Williams contributing 18.6 and 17.0 points per contest, respectively. Kailyn Gilbert has also contributed 10 points per game off the bench, and when she gets going, the team is nearly impossible to stop.
South Carolina will be a tough out, but perhaps Mulkey and the Tigers can capture some of the magic that led them to a championship in 2023.