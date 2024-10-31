Where to buy Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champions gear: Shirts, hats and more
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Dodgers are your World Series champions! On Wednesday night, the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to win their eighth World Series title in franchise history.
Trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, the Dodgers capitalized on three Yankees errors, culminating in Mookie Betts hitting an RBI single, Freddie Freeman launching a two-run single into center field, and Teoscar Hernandez tying things up on a two-run double. Gavin Lux and Betts hit sacrifice flies in the eighth inning to take the lead and never look back.
Freeman won the World Series MVP award after hitting four home runs, scoring six runs, and knocking in 12 runs through the five games. It wasn't a shock, considering Freeman was able to do this while dealing with an ankle injury suffered late in the regular season.
With the Commissioner's Trophy in the team's possession and with a parade on the way, Dodgers fans are undoubtedly looking to grab as much championship gear as possible to add to their wardrobe.
Where to buy Los Angeles Dodgers World Series shirts, hats, and more
The easiest way for Dodgers fans to secure World Series gear is to go to Fanatics.com. Perhaps the best thing is that you can land free shipping on orders $24 and more. All orders are expected to be shipped by Fanatics by Friday, Nov. 1.
The official Dodgers World Series championship shirt for men and women runs for $39.99. The shirt is heather grey with the official World Series logo on the front.
Then, there is Los Angeles' World Series championship hat, which is a one size fits all, stretch-snapback style hat. The hat features the Dodgers' World Series logo on the front panel and a trophy patch logo on the side. The official hat runs for $37.99.
There is a variety of other Dodgers World Series gear, such as the locker room pullover hoodie sweatshirt ($79.99), the official parade t-shirt ($39.99), a World Series pennant ($12.99), and a Dodgers home jersey with a World Series champions patch on the right arm sleeve ($154.99).
The Dodgers are 2024 World Series champions. Fans, make sure you get the official gear to show off to your friends, family, and colleagues!