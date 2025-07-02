Where, when to watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race: TV channel, session times

NASCAR is set for its third straight year taking on the streets of Chicago, as well as the second round of its maiden in-season tournament.

Chicago was Cup's first-ever street course, and it has brought entertaining (and rain-soaked) racing in its first two go arounds. But this might be the last time NASCAR races on Chicago's street course — there have been mumblings about the city nixing it, Chicagoland Speedway has been in talks to return and NASCAR might go west for its street-race fix in 2026.

So, last time or not, hopefully NASCAR fans can take in a patriotic weekend with some good racing in front of them.

What NASCAR series are racing this weekend?

The NASCAR Cup Series and the second-tier Xfinity Series will be racing on the Streets of Chicago this weekend. The official name for the Cup Series race is the Grant Park 165, while the Xfinity race is called The Loop 110.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off this weekend, and will be off until the end of the month, when it returns at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 25.

Where can I watch the Chicago Street Race?

In the U.S., Chicago is the second of five NASCAR Cup Series races airing on TNT. Cup Series practice and qualifying will air on truTV.

Also in Chicago this weekend is the Xfinity Series. All Xfinity races air on your local CW affiliate, while practice and qualifying air on the CW App. (NOTE: Races are not carried live on the CW app.)

Watching from outside the United States? You can find your local carrier of NASCAR right here.

When can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race?

The Cup Series weekend is split into two days. Practice and qualifying take place Saturday afternoon, while the race itself is on Sunday.

Note that qualifying follows the practice sessions — so the times provided below will not be when qualifying begins, but rather when the practice is expected to be completed.

NASCAR Cup Series PRACTICE & QUALIFYING TIMES in North America (airing on truTV)

Eastern Time (New York, NY): Saturday, July 5 @ 1 p.m.

Central Time (Chicago, IL): Saturday, July 5 @ 12 p.m.

Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ): Saturday, July 5 @ 11 a.m.

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA): Saturday, July 5 @ 10 a.m.

Alaskan Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 9 a.m.

Hawaiian Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 7 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series RACE TIMES in North America (airing on TNT - prerace begins an hour earlier)

Eastern Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 2 p.m.

Central Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 1 p.m.

Mountain Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 12 p.m.

Pacific Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 11 a.m.

Alaskan Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 10 a.m.

Hawaiian Time: Sunday, July 6 @ 8 a.m.

When can I watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Chicago Street Race?

All Xfinity Series sessions are on Saturday, since the logistics of a street race mean things are a bit truncated.

NASCAR Xfinity Series PRACTICE & QUALIFYING TIMES in North America (airing on The CW App)

Eastern Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 10:30 a.m.

Central Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 8:30 a.m.

Pacific Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 7:30 a.m.

Alaskan Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 6:30 a.m.

Hawaiian Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 4:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series RACE TIMES in North America (airing on The CW - prerace begins an hour earlier)

Eastern Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 4:30 p.m.

Central Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 2:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 1:30 p.m.

Alaskan Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 12:30 p.m.

Hawaiian Time: Saturday, July 5 @ 10:30 a.m.