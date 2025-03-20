Where is Wofford located?

The 2025 NCAA Tournament is showcasing some of the most unique schools, including some that casual fans might not even recognize. If you’re meticulously filling out your bracket, dreaming of achieving the first-ever perfect bracket, you might have stumbled upon 15th-seeded Wofford and wondered — who are the Terriers?

Despite finishing with a 19-15 record in the Southern Conference (SoCon), Wofford pulled off a Cinderella run in their conference tournament, securing their sixth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. However, they have a tough first-round matchup against No. 2-seeded Tennessee, a team that went 27-7 but fell short in the SEC Championship Game against top-seeded Auburn.

So, before the ball tips off, let’s take a closer look at Wofford’s history — where they are, their basketball legacy, and whether they can make March Madness history.

Where is Wofford?

Wofford College is a private liberal arts school located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Founded in 1854, it remains one of the few pre-Civil War institutions in the U.S. that still operates on its original campus.

Fast facts about Wofford

Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Founded: 1854

Total Enrollment (2023): 1,873 students

Conference: Southern Conference (SoCon)

Notable Nearby Schools: Clemson, College of Charleston, Furman, University of South Carolina

Wofford is the smallest school in this year’s March Madness field, proving that size doesn’t always matter when it comes to basketball success.

Wofford Basketball: NCAA Tournament History

Year Seed Result 2010 #13 Loss (First Round) 2011 #14 Loss (First Round) 2014 #15 Loss (First Round) 2015 #12 Loss (First Round) 2019 #7 Win vs. #10 Seton Hall (First Round)

Loss vs. #2 Kentucky (Second Round) 2025 #15 TBD

Wofford's most memorable March Madness moment

2019 – First NCAA Tournament Win: Wofford entered as a No. 7 seed, their highest-ever seeding, and defeated Seton Hall behind a stellar performance from Fletcher Magee, the NCAA’s all-time leader in career three-pointers. They nearly pulled off an upset over Kentucky in the second round, but Magee had an uncharacteristically cold shooting night.

Though Wofford isn’t a household name, the Terriers have quietly built a respectable basketball program over the last decade and a half.

Since 2010, Wofford has made six NCAA Tournament appearances, with their best showing coming in 2019, when they earned a No. 7 seed and won their first-ever tournament game against Seton Hall.

CBI Tournament

While March Madness has been Wofford’s primary postseason stage, they did participate in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2012, though they were eliminated in the first round.

Year Round Result 2012 First Loss

Wofford has never defeated a top-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament — but March Madness is built on upsets. With a high-powered offense, hot shooting, and nothing to lose, the Terriers are hoping to add their name to the long list of legendary Cinderella teams.