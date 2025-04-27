Which college had the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft? Buckeyes are champions again

257 players were selected in total throughout the 2025 NFL Draft from universities all across the country. While virtually any school you can possibly think of had at least one player picked, some schools, obviously, were better represented in the NFL Draft than others.

Fittingly, the schools that play in the biggest conferences in college football were represented the most. One school in particular had more players picked than the rest.

With that in mind, here's a list of the schools that had the most players picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ohio State nearly set a record for most players picked in a single NFL Draft

Rank College No. of Players Taken 1 Ohio State 14 2 Georgia 13 3 Texas 12 4 Oregon 10 5 Ole Miss 8

It should come as no surprise that the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes had the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, as 14 of its players were selected by NFL teams. They didn't have a single player taken until Emeka Egbuka was selected at No. 19 overall, but had four first-round picks and 14 players selected in total.

The 14 players they had selected wound up being just one shy of tying a record set by the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs, who had 15 players selected. The fact that they were that close to tying this absurd record shows how loaded their team truly was.

It comes as no surprise that the teams that were right behind Ohio State were all among the best teams in the country, playing in the two best conferences. Three SEC schools placed in the top five of most players taken, with Ohio State and Oregon representing the Big Ten conference.

Every Ohio State player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round (Pick) Player Position Team 1 (19) Emeka Egbuka WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 (24) Donovan Jackson OG Minnesota Vikings 1 (28) Tyleik Williams DT Detroit Lions 1 (32) Josh Simmons OT Kansas City Chiefs 2 (36) Quinshon Judkins RB Cleveland Browns 2 (38) TreVeyon Henderson RB New England Patriots 2 (45) JT Tuimoloau EDGE Indianapolis Colts 4 (115) Cody Simon LB Arizona Cardinals 4 (122) Lathan Ransom S Carolina Panthers 4 (123) Jack Sawyer EDGE Pittsburgh Steelers 5 (148) Ty Hamilton DT Los Angeles Rams 5 (170) Jordan Hancock CB Buffalo Bills 5 (174) Denzel Burke CB Arizona Cardinals 6 (185) Will Howard QB Pittsburgh Steelers

14 different Ohio State players at virtually every position were selected by 12 different NFL teams. Perhaps what's most impressive about this Ohio State dominance is that 13 of the 14 players they had taken were selected within the first five rounds of the draft. Only one Ohio State player was selected in the final two rounds, and it was the starting quarterback on a National Championship-winning team, ironically enough.

This adds another level to Ohio State's dominance. Teams were eager to spend valuable draft capital to pursue Ohio State players. Georgia did set the record for most players picked, but four of their 15 drafted players were selected in the sixth round back in 2022, compared to just one for Ohio State. The Buckeyes had more players taken in the first five rounds, making this arguably the most impressive class ever for a school.