With an increased number of WNBA players coming from Europe, it's no surprise that many are leaving mid-season to compete in Eurobasket. The tournament between European basketball federations, Eurobasket, is a priority for many of these players. It was a tough decision for players like Gabby Williams, Carla Leite, Satou Sabally and Marine Johannes to opt out of the tournament to stay with their WNBA teams. There is a lot of pride in playing for these international teams, and European countries spend a lot of resources developing their talent for moments like this.

With the tournament starting soon, here are the WNBA teams who have players leaving to compete.

New York Liberty - Germany

Despite Marine Johannes opting out of Eurobasket, it seems like Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally will both be heading out to play for Germany. This will be a tough loss for the Liberty, given the strength Fiebich adds to their starting lineup and the fact that Sabally backs up Jonquel Jones when she is out. Yet, the Liberty are supportive of their decision to play.

Dallas Wings - Germany, Turkey

The Wings lose Luisa Geiselsoder just weeks after getting her to the US, as she will head to represent Germany. The German team is full of WNBA players and has been successful over the past few years, ranking No. 13 overall in FIBA. Teaira McCowan is also heading out to play for Turkey, which she represents internationally despite having been born in America. This leaves a gap in the Wings' frontcourt, something they have to deal with on top of already being 1-9 on their season.

Minnesota Lynx - Slovenia

The Minnesota Lynx opted to waive Marieme Badiene last week to free up her roster spot, as she heads to play for France. That means she technically does not count towards the roster anymore. The Lynx will let Jessica Shepard go compete for Slovenia without waiving her, knowing the importance she brings to the Lynx's frontcourt. That being said, they will miss her on the court, as she provides essential backup minutes to Alanna Smith. With Dorka Juhasz opting out of the entire season, the Lynx will have to shuffle their frontcourt roster to make up for it.

Golden State Valkyries - Belgium, Italy, France

The Golden State Valkyries are an extremely European team, which makes it natural that they have several players heading to Eurobasket. Carla Leite opted to stay back in California instead of playing for France, buy Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy), Janelle Salaun (France), and Julie Vanloo (Belgium) will be leaving. The Valkyries signed Laeticia Amihere back to the team to help make up for those losses.

LA Sparks - Belgium

The Sparks have Julie Allemand leaving this month to play for Belgium. Not as integral of a player to LA as some of these other names, so the Sparks won't feel the loss as much as, say, Golden State. Still, losing a player mid-season and having to adjust on an 11-12 person roster is difficult.