Which MLB Teams have never won the World Series?
We're all set for the 2024 MLB World Series. It will be the New York Yankees going head-to-head against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We're down to two teams that pretty much everyone thought would be playing at this point of the season, but there were some surprise teams this year.
Last season, we all watched the Texas Rangers win their first World Series in franchise history and eliminate themselves from the list of teams that have never won the championship. As we sit today, 25 of the 30 MLB teams have won a World Series. Here are the five teams that have never won the World Series
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres had a great run this post-season until they ran into the Dodgers in the NLDS. The Dodgers won the series in a deciding Game 5 with a 2-0 victory. Nonetheless, for the first time in a long time, it feels like this team is right there. Since being founded back in 1969, the Padres have played in just two World Series. Their 1984 team was led by Tony Gwynn, Steve Garvey, Kevin McReynolds, and pitcher Eric Snow. As talented as their lineup was, their pitching wasn't good enough to hang with the Detroit Tigers as they lost the series in five games.
Fourteen years later, the Padres would return to the World Series in 1998 but would be swept by a stacked New York Yankees team that Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Orlando Hernandez, Andy Pettitte, and company. The 1998 Padres were still led by Gwynn, Greg Vaughn (hit 50 home runs), and Trevor Hoffman. With two failed attempts to win the World Series, the Padres remain the oldest team in league history without a World Series victory.
Milwaukee Brewers
Just one year after the Padres were founded, in 1970 we would welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to MLB. Much like the Padres, the Brewers reached the 2024 postseason, but their playoff run was cut short by the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card. Milwaukee has only reached the World Series one time in 1982 when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals (Brewers were AL until 1998) in a deciding Game 7. Game 7's haven't been very kind to the Brewers, because in 2018 they also went to a deciding Game 7 against the Dodgers in NLCS, but lost 5-1 in the final game of the series.
Colorado Rockies
Since their first season in 1993, the Colorado Rockies have only had one shot at a World Series title. In 2007, the Rockies matched up against a stacked Boston Red Sox team that had Curt Schilling, Josh Beckett, David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, and many others. Meanwhile, the Rockies snuck into the playoffs with a 90-win season that rewarded them with a Wild Card berth. They beat the Padres in the one-game Wild Card match-up, swept the Philadelphia Phillies, and also swept the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Rockies made history this season as the first team team to win their first seven playoff games. Unfortunately, Colorado's incredible 2007 season came to an abrupt end after being swept in the World Series by the Red Sox. Matt Holliday, Todd Helton, and company came the closest to winning the franchise's first and only World Series. Other than that, Colorado has never won their division and has only made five Wild-Cards in their history.
Tampa Bay Rays
The newest team to not win a World Series is the Tampa Bay Rays. Since their first inaugural season in 1998, the Rays have reached the World Series on two different occasions. The first time was in 2008 when they faced the Phillies. They were completely overmatched in this series, as the Phillies defeated the Rays in five games. Evan Longoria, Carl Crawford, and Carlos Pena led with the bats, while David Price, James Shields, and company led their rotation. It was a team that seemed to have the formula to win their first title, but Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, and Cole Hamels were too much for the Rays. Tampa Bay would reach the World Series again in 2020, but ran into the Dodgers and lost the series in six games.
Seattle Mariners
The only team that has never won a World Series and has never even reached the World Series is the Seattle Mariners. It is weird to think that a franchise that has had Alex Rodriguez, Randy Johnson, Ichiro Suzuki, and Ken Griffey Jr. has never even gotten that far. In fact, since 1977 (the year they were founded), they've only reached the playoffs a total of five times. They've only won their division three times, and two Wild-Card appearances. Seattle reached the ALCS on three separate occasions in 1995 (lost to Cleveland), 2000 (lost to Yankees), and 2001(lost to Yankees again).