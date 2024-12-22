Fansided

Which NBA teams have played the most Christmas day games?

These NBA teams and Christmas Day hoops go together like Santa and cookies.

By Lior Lampert

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons / Nic Antaya/GettyImages
The NBA has played on Christmas Day every year since 1947. It's become one of the most exciting days of the league's annual calendar and among the greatest traditions in American sports. The 2024-25 campaign will carry the ritual, featuring an exciting five-game slate.

With so many families around the globe confined in their homes and celebrating Christmas, the Association is the gift that keeps on giving. Knowing there is basketball going on the entire day somehow makes opening gifts and spending time with family even better.

The holiday hoops affair is filled with generations of history, but which teams have appeared the most on Christmas Day? Let's reflect on the teams that have been mainstays over the years and see how they've fared on X-Mas.

Which NBA teams have played the most Christmas day games?

Team

# of Appearances

Win-Loss Record

Last Appearance

New York Knicks

56

24-32

2023

Los Angeles Lakers

50

24-26

2023

Boston Celtics

37

17-20

2023

Philadelphia 76ers

34

19-15

2023

Golden State Warriors

33

15-18

2023

As you can see, the list is comprised of big-market franchises, headlined by the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. They're the only two franchises that have been a part of at least 50 Christmas Day contests, with the Boston Celtics being a distant third.

Notably, all five clubs mentioned are playing on Christmas Day. The Knicks kick things off by hosting Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at "The World's Most Famous Arena," AKA Madison Square Garden. Moreover, the Lakers will travel to the Chase Center to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In 1947, one year after the inception of the league, the Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers in the first-ever NBA Christmas Day game. Fast forward to 2024, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company are continuing the custom of representing the Big Apple on one of basketball's biggest stages.

New York and Los Angeles are tied for the most Christmas Day wins (24). Conversely, they're also first and second in losses, respectively. Being a linchpin of the festivities can be a double-edged sword, given where the two clubs stand. Nevertheless, they each have an opportunity to bolster their résumés this season. However, oddly enough, the Philadelphia 76ers are the only squad of the bunch with a winning yuletide record (19-15).

