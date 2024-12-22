Which NBA teams have played the most Christmas day games?
By Lior Lampert
The NBA has played on Christmas Day every year since 1947. It's become one of the most exciting days of the league's annual calendar and among the greatest traditions in American sports. The 2024-25 campaign will carry the ritual, featuring an exciting five-game slate.
With so many families around the globe confined in their homes and celebrating Christmas, the Association is the gift that keeps on giving. Knowing there is basketball going on the entire day somehow makes opening gifts and spending time with family even better.
The holiday hoops affair is filled with generations of history, but which teams have appeared the most on Christmas Day? Let's reflect on the teams that have been mainstays over the years and see how they've fared on X-Mas.
Team
# of Appearances
Win-Loss Record
Last Appearance
New York Knicks
56
24-32
2023
Los Angeles Lakers
50
24-26
2023
Boston Celtics
37
17-20
2023
Philadelphia 76ers
34
19-15
2023
Golden State Warriors
33
15-18
2023
As you can see, the list is comprised of big-market franchises, headlined by the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. They're the only two franchises that have been a part of at least 50 Christmas Day contests, with the Boston Celtics being a distant third.
Notably, all five clubs mentioned are playing on Christmas Day. The Knicks kick things off by hosting Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at "The World's Most Famous Arena," AKA Madison Square Garden. Moreover, the Lakers will travel to the Chase Center to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In 1947, one year after the inception of the league, the Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers in the first-ever NBA Christmas Day game. Fast forward to 2024, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company are continuing the custom of representing the Big Apple on one of basketball's biggest stages.
New York and Los Angeles are tied for the most Christmas Day wins (24). Conversely, they're also first and second in losses, respectively. Being a linchpin of the festivities can be a double-edged sword, given where the two clubs stand. Nevertheless, they each have an opportunity to bolster their résumés this season. However, oddly enough, the Philadelphia 76ers are the only squad of the bunch with a winning yuletide record (19-15).