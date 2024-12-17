Which NFL teams are playing on Saturday in Week 16?
A true calendar shift occurs for the NFL in late December, when it is legally allowed to schedule games on Saturdays. Government legislation has prevented the NFL from scheduling games on Friday night or Saturday from the second Friday of September until the middle of December in an effort to protect high school and college football, so the NFL is content to wait until late in the season to start adding games to another day of the week.
The Week 16 scheduling decision was also complicated by the NFL's decision to schedule a Christmas Day doubleheader on Wednesday, requiring four teams to play consecutive short weeks in order to allow the league to take a bundle of cash from Netflix for the rights to two games. Luckily for the league, it appears their team decisions have paid off.
- Houston Texans (9-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)
- Date: Dec. 21
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Saturday kicks off with a battle of two division champions as the Texans head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the two-time defending champion Chiefs. While Kansas City is in pursuit of home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, it is unclear at post time whether Patrick Mahomes will be ready to go after suffering a high-ankle sprain late in the Chiefs' Week 15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)
- Date: Dec. 21
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: FOX
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
There is plenty on the line in the second game of the day as the Steelers-Ravens rivalry could decide the AFC North title. Pittsburgh narrowly defeated Baltimore earlier in the season so they would secure a division title with a win, while the Ravens could keep their hopes alive with a win while also wrapping up a playoff berth in the process.