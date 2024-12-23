Which NFL teams are playing on Saturday in Week 17?
One of the more unique aspects of understanding the NFL's broadcasting contracts is the way that the league has to assign games to NFL Network. In order to achieve carriage on cable networks, the NFL has to provide seven unique games exclusively through its channel, which is how Thursday Night Football originated before the package was spun off to the league's other broadcast partners.
Foyr of those games are accounted for through the NFL's International Series but the remaining three land in Week 17, where the league set aside five games when the schedule was released to choose from for the tripleheader. Which teams got picked to play on Saturday on the league's home network?
- Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12)
- Date: Dec. 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NFL Network
- Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
The first game of the day comes at Foxborough as the Chargers look to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the 3-12 Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Los Angeles greatly boosted its postseason odds with a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night in Week 17 but they could have their hands full with the feisty Patriots, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday before eventually falling 24-21 in Orchard Park.
- Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)
- Date: Dec. 28
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NFL Network
- Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
The best game of the tripleheader comes in the middle as the Broncos look to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 with a win over the Bengals, who will be eliminated from contention with a loss here. Cincinnati kept its hopes alive with a win over the Browns in the Battle of Ohio, but Denver will have a rest advantage after playing on Thursday in Week 16, which saw their game flexed into primetime over the originally scheduled Browns-Bengals contest.
- Arizona Cardinals (7-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
- Date: Dec. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- How To Watch: NFL Network
- Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
The NFC West could be decided on Saturday night as the Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals, who were eliminated from postseason contention after Sunday's loss in Carolina. Los Angeles won a scrappy 19-9 game against the New York Jets and now will finish with two home games to try and secure an improbable division title after a 1-4 start to the season.
If Seattle loses against Chicago on Thursday night, the Rams will win the division outright with a victory. There is also another scenario where the Rams can wrap up the NFC West even if the Seahawks win but it would require winning the strength of victory tiebreaker over Seattle after Week 17.