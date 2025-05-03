Which non-QBs have the best chance of overtaking Arch Manning as No. 1 draft prospect in 2026?

Immediately after every NFL Draft, there is always a "way-too-early" mock draft to set the stage for next year's class. So far, the faborite to go with the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 is Texas quarterback Arch Manning. While he is eligible, it's unknown if he would actually declare for the draft after onlly one year as the Longhorns' starter. It's early, but who could potentially be the No. 1 pick outside of the quarterback position? Since the 2022 NFL Draft (EDGE Travon Walker - Jaguars), there hasn't been a non-QB taken.

Since the turn of the century, only seven out of 26 NFL drafts have been non-quarterbacks. Could this be the eighth year? Obviously, it will depend on who has the number one pick. Let's take a look at five potential players who could be on the market for the number one pick in 2026.

Prospects that have the best chance to take over Texas' Arch Manning as No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker is part of a deep and talented defensive line group at Clemson. He had a breakout season in 2024, posting 11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He's a high motor prospect with quickness and power at the point of attack. He is a versatile player capable of playing from multiple pre-snap alignments and stances, utilizing his length when defending against the run and quickness as a pass rusher.

EDGE rushers have become a top-three priority position, and teams are always looking for that franchise edge rusher, whether starting, pairing, or for depth in the long run. Parker could be the next selection for the position.

T.J. Parker is the next elite Defensive Lineman out of Clemson📈 pic.twitter.com/FHOPFei0tT — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 23, 2025

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

As previously stated, Clemson has a deep and talented defensive line core for the upcoming 2025 season. Woods adds to that talent tremendously. He's 6-foot-3, 315 pounds with a sideline-to-sideline type of motor. He has very good hand strength and power to stack, shed, and disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. He's consistently improved over the past two seasons, and I expect a big jump in 2025.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs would be an obvious selection due to his talent, IQ, and athleticism. Not to mention, by the end of the 2025 season, he'll have over 40 games of experience and development. He displays very good instincts, consistently arriving at the catch point and shutting down the middle of the field. In 2024, he racked up 81 tackles (48 solo), two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

That said, there has never been a secondary player selected with the first overall pick in the history of the NFL. He could potentially change that.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

One thing you'll learn about me is that I love the running back position and the run-first offense. I enjoy attacking the running game, forcing defenders up, and then hitting them with play-action to keep defenses on their toes.

Jeremiyah Love averaged 6.9 yards per carry, with 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2024. He can also be a factor in the receiving game. Love showcases good foot speed, and his body control and contact balance allow him to get skinny through tight running lanes and stay upright through traffic.

Sleeper Pick: Nic Anderson, WR, LSU

If Anderson were to be selected with the first overall pick, he would be the first wide receiver selected since 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson - Jets). I graded Anderson as a first-round talent back in August of 2024, before he eventually had to sit out the season due to a quad injury. He possesses a strong and quick release package along with the mental processing to attack zone coverage. He's athletic, and if he can stay healthy, he'll be the next great wide receiver to come out of LSU.