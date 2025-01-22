Which teams have the momentum to leap into NHL Eastern Conference Wild Card spot amid chaotic battle?
By Jackie Daly
The Stanley Cup Playoffs, the best post-season in sports, am I right?!
It is never too early to start looking at how the playoff race is shaping up, especially since the 2024-25 NHL season is already past the halfway point. If you specifically peek into the Eastern Conference, comprised of the teams in the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions, the space is tight, crowded, and can be unforgiving at any moment. Right now there's only seven points separating the first and ninth Wild Card spot in this Eastern Conference race, with the Buffalo Sabres occupying the tenth and final place, but they're not even that far out being only two wins (four points) from jumping right into the mix.
But, where the teams are in the standings in January doesn't necessarily mean that is where they'll stay...I am looking at you, 2018-19 St. Louis Blues, who went from last place in January to winning the Stanley Cup that June.
Lots can happen in the latter half of the season, so, which teams can likely leap into a Wild Card spot?
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers have had a January to remember after ending 2024 without team chemistry and without the ability to score enough goals to win. After some much needed roster shuffling, the team just posted their second straight shutout on home ice and have points in nine straight games (6-0-3) since Jan. 5. Currently the Rangers are in the fifth Wild Card spot with 50 points, but there's only two points separating Wild Card one through five.
With teams on the edge of potentially clinching a postseason berth, one stat that is incredibly important is the goal differential. Now that Rangers' netminder Igor Shesterkin is back between the pipes and the team has new found chemistry resulting in more offensive plays and finding the back of the net, their goal differential is only -3. If the Rangers can keep this number where it's at, or even better get it into the positive, yes we will see Blueshirts sneak into a Wild Card spot and make the playoffs.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets' defenseman Zach Werenski is having a career year. He currently has 51 points so far this season, closing in already on last year's total of 57. He's on a home point streak that is up to18 games, he's seeing almost 30 minutes a night in ice time, and he's third in goals scored in Columbus with 15. Having a strong blueliner is integral in the success of a hockey team, and they have it. Their -1 goal differential is also trending in the right direction.
The Blue Jackets really understand the assignment of getting on the board first; they lead the league in scoring opening goals as they've done it in 28 games this season. This aggressiveness is what can set this team apart. I have liked what I've seen recently. This momentum, coupled with a win against their Eastern Conference rival the Detroit Red Wings at the Stadium Series on March 1 at Ohio Stadium, could secure their trip to the playoffs via a Wild Card spot.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have a goal differential right now of zero, and this is the best of all the teams in the Wild Card race. They're currently sitting in the first Wild Card spot, with 52 points, but just lost to the aforementioned New York Rangers Tuesday night, getting shutout on the road 5-0.
But, I think the Senators are scrappy enough to stay in this race until the end, it is their Wild Card spot to lose. Captain Brady Tkachuk, who leads the team in goals (18) and penalty minutes (85) with a +3, has the heart and soul of this team on his back. With a leader like that, who has the hockey IQ that he has, staying in the mix is the only option.
Honorable mentions
The Montreal Canadiens were able to jump into the second Wild Card spot (for the time being) after beating the Tampa Bay Lighting on Tuesday night. They passed the Boston Bruins and the Blue Jackets in the standings with the win. With consistent strong play offensively from their blueliners, they could find themselves right on the cusp and sneaking in.
The Philadelphia Flyers, who are tied in the standings with the Rangers with 50 points, are currently on a three-game win streak. Their goalie situation is tough and likely a contributing factor to their -14 goal differential, which is the main reason I kept them out of this main list. However, with John Tortorella as their bench boss (and rookie winger Matvei Michkov at the top of the rookie point standings), anything can happen! We may see the Flyers securing a spot and sneaking in.
Truly this is such an exciting time. Watching the playoff picture come into focus towards the end of the season is so compelling and quite frankly, inspiring. With such close standings and the spots likely changing each and every night, buckle up for a wild ride!