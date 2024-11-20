Which UNC players have NBA potential?
By Austin Owens
When you think of college basketball, there are certain schools that always come to mind. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has always been one of those schools. With the coaching legacies of Dean Smith and Roy Williams and being the alma mater of basketball legend Michael Jordan, UNC has a lot to offer.
While North Carolina tends to be a college basketball powerhouse, not many of their players in recent years have had a high level of success in the NBA. Here are some players on their current roster who have NBA potential.
3. Elliot Cadeau
In 2023, point guard Elliot Cadeau reclassified so that he could join Hubert Davis’ squad a season early. Cadeau, who should have been a high school senior, did more than hold his own on a big stage.
Cadeau finished last season averaging 7.3 points per game and right over 4 assists. The biggest flaws Cadeau had in the 2023-24 was being unable to stay out of foul trouble and knocking down wide-open 3-point shots — he shot an atrocious 18 percent from 3 on the year.
So far through three games this season, Cadeau has improved his strengths and weaknesses to become a major threat from all aspects of the game and is showing flashes of being NBA-ready after this season. Over his first three games, Cadeau is averaging 15.7 points per game and 7.7 assists. More surprisingly, he is shooting 40 percent from 3-point range so far. Between his court vision, blinding speed and defensive tenacity, Elliot Cadeau has the potential to be great in the NBA.
2. Jalen Washington
This seems kind of rare but realistically Jalen Washington may be a better fit for the NBA than he is for college basketball right now. Standing at 6-foot-10 and 235, Washington is a much different style of post player than what UNC is used to having. He is not going to beat and bang inside like Armando Bacot has the last few seasons or rebound to his level, however he has attributes that will translate well to the NBA.
Blame it on Steph Curry if you want to, but in the NBA regardless of your position teams expect you to be able to make outside shots. Facing up towards the rim and taking mid-range jump shots is Jalen Washington’s specialty. With a little bit of work, there is no doubt that he would be able to extend his range to behind the 3-point line.
Washington may not be a traditional big man who will post guys up and bully his way into baskets down low but he fits the mold of what the current NBA is looking for.
1. Ian Jackson
Ian Jackson entered this season as one of the highest-rated freshmen in all of the nation. He was sidelined with an injury last game but through his first two games, he has shown flashes of being able to score at will.
To go into Allen Fieldhouse as a freshman against the No. 1 team in the country and put up 10 points in just 15 minutes of game time is more than impressive. Being 6-foot-4, 190 pounds with a strong athletic build, Jackson has the potential to be a lottery pick one day. Now, this is not likely to happen after this season unless Hubert Davis improves Jackson’s minutes significantly but with the strengths Jackson has which range from pure athleticism to being able to knock down perimeter jumpers, it is in the cards.