White Sox-Angels rain delay: Weather makes Chicago grounds crew look as useless as team itself

Baseball is finally back, giving all 30 MLB fan bases some semblance of hope that 2025 might be their year. Perhaps the only series in the first week of the season that featured two teams with absolutely no hope consisted of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, two American League clubs likely to finish in last place in their respective divisions.

For the most part, this series has been dominated by pitching. It appeared as if that was going to change on Sunday when the Angels and White Sox traded two-run innings, but each of these teams traded zeroes for the next five innings, keeping the game knotted at two apiece heading into the seventh inning.

Bryse Wilson kept the Angels off the board in the top half. Ryan Zeferjahn hoped to do the same in the bottom half, but after surrendering a one-out double to former Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, didn't even get an opportunity to finish the inning. The game was being halted due to rain.

The conditions went from fine to absolutely brutal. So brutal, in fact, to the point where Chicago's grounds crew looked almost as useless as the White Sox themselves.

The rain delay started 10 minutes ago but the tarp is stuck.



Rough situation. pic.twitter.com/20Ldu9ALaL — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 30, 2025

While it was not their fault to any extent, the White Sox grounds crew served as a microcosm of Chicago's 2024 season, which notably did not end well. The Sox are hoping to improve some in 2025, especially after trading Garrett Crochet away for prospect capital. There is a good chance Luis Robert Jr. could be sent away at the trade deadline as well

Rain delays are part of this sport. There are plenty of outdoor ballparks, and we'd prefer to keep it that way. Every now and then, delays offer humorous moments like the one witnessed above. Given the weather in Chicago, which is not great for what it's worth, it's a fair expectation that the White Sox may struggle to make it out of this storm on Sunday.

Per the hourly forecast, there is a chance this delay could end if both teams agree to play the game at night.