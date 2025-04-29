CHICAGO. Chicago. A city that works. But you don't just work; you make the work count. The work is hard, but that's why we do it. Perseverance. Hustle. Tenacity. These are words I read on an ad at the bus stop for Ozempic.

And you know who else works hard (we promise)? Your Chicago White Sox. That's a baseball team. But what if ... they weren't?

Over the last six months, our creative team worked on a complete overhaul of the White Sox beloved Southside City Connect jerseys. And what we came up with ... was completely railroaded by Owner Jerry Reinsdorf at every turn.

"What about including some elements of the Bulls' iconic jerseys?" we'd say. And Reinsdorf would say, "No. All Bulls."

"What about Bulls-inspired?" we'd retort, at which point he'd already be out of the room, screaming back, "BULLS!" from 200 feet away and using a Dennis Rodman jersey as a napkin.

So here's what Jerr -- we came up with. We came up with this.

A statement of where we come from, and where we’re headed next. pic.twitter.com/MQkl1ipawI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 28, 2025

White Sox City Connect Jerseys: Breaking Down the Elements That Are Giving Us a Slight "Bulls" Vibe, No?

Pinstripes: The dark black stripes pay tribute to the White Sox's iconic 1993 rebrand, but more plainly, they pay tribute to a Mitchell and Ness Bulls jersey we ordered online.

Winged Sock: These high flyers will remind you of a certain someone who rose and soared above the city. A hero to millions. The iconic high-flyer and posterizer in red who wouldn't allow us to use his name or likeness in conjunction with this product. Let's call him "Scott Podsednik".

Name on Back: Some of these accidentally just say the names of your favorite Bulls, like Pippen, Rose, and ... ooh, I'd really love to name someone from the current team, but I just can't ... I want to say ... Garth Kent?

Sleeve Piping: The sleeve piping represents your resilience. It also represents our resilience as we spent hours, which turned into days, which turned into weeks telling Mr. Reinsdorf we couldn’t cut the sleeves off.

BRED Cap: For any born and bred Chicagoan, this cap is essential. "BRED" also stands for "B Red" because it just kinda ... be red sometimes. The winged sock represents an alternative to Mr. Reinsdorf's idea, a picture of Phil Jackson's smiling head with his championship rings around his teeth.

Crossover Tag: There's literally just a Bulls logo on here.

So, there you have it. The Bulls. The White Sox. An iconic pairing. A display of this creative room's fortitude and grace under pressure. A shining beacon of our vitriol towards those in charge of the process, which I think we hid pretty well here. The team store opens at 9:00 AM CST. The first 15% markdown begins at 9:04 AM CST. We'll see you there, Bulls fans.