White Sox find new manager, hire Will Venable to help turn team around
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in modern baseball history. The team lost 121 games in the year, breaking the previous record set by the 1962 New York Mets. Midway through the season, the White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol, meaning that the team would begin a search for a manager for the second time in two years.
White Sox fans knew the names linked to the managerial search. But on Tuesday night, right as Game 4 of the World Series came to a close, the White Sox made their choice.
According to Scott Merkin of MLB.com, the White Sox plan to hire Texas Rangers associate manager Will Venable as their new manager.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
White Sox to hire Will Venable as new manager
Venable has been a hot commodity on the coaching carousel in recent years. After the 2022 season, he interviewed for the White Sox's managerial opening before the team gave the job to Grifol. Then, last winter, Venable turned down the chance to interview for the Mets' managerial opening, which was eventually given to Carlos Mendoza.
After playing nine years in MLB with the San Diego Padres, Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers, Venable made the transition into coaching. Venable actually got his start in coaching in Chicago as the first base and third base coach for the Cubs from 2018 until 2020. Then, Venable became the bench coach for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 under Alex Cora.
Ahead of the 2023 season, Venable got his chance to learn under a multi-time World Series manager in Bruce Bochy on the Rangers. In his first season with the team, they went on to win the World Series.
The White Sox are in desperate need to turn around their reputation. After all, they lost 121 games this past season. Venable had been a candidate for other jobs, including for the current Miami Marlins opening. It was only a matter of time until he had his chance. In fact, he really had his choice in where he would end up. But for his first gig, he will look to turn the White Sox back into a winning organization.